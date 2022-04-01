ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

L.A.-area gas prices drop as Biden taps into petroleum reserve

By Erin Myers, Tony Kurzweil, Rick Chambers
KTLA
KTLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17P4fq_0ewTtqzJ00

Angelenos saw a slight decrease in gas prices one day after President Joe Biden announced he would tap into the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve to help increase the country’s oil supply.

Gas prices have skyrocketed to record levels since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine left the world scrambling to replace oil shipments.

The president said Thursday he would release a record 180 million barrels from the nation’s reserve.

The plan is to supply 1 million barrels a day for 180 days.

The shipments will “provide a historic amount of supply for a historic amount of time,” Biden said.

Gas prices in the Los Angeles-Long Beach area dropped 2 cents overnight to about $6.02 for a gallon of regular unleaded, according to AAA’s website .

There is also concern that the downward price trend is only temporary, as the amount of supply in the strategic reserve is limited.

Biden is betting that other sources of oil will ramp up supply in the coming months.

Still, the price is $2.07 higher than it was a year ago, when a gallon of gas cost $3.95.

“This is a war time bridge to increase oil supply until production ramps up later this year,” Biden said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 1

KTLA
KTLA

44K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

9M+

Views

Related
KTLA

9 arrested, $200K in stolen merch, cash recovered in CHP investigation into retail theft group

Nine people were arrested and $200,000 in stolen merchandise and cash were recovered during an investigation into a criminal retail theft organization in Southern California, authorities announced Friday. For months, investigators have been looking into an organization known as the South American Theft Group, which has been targeting popular retailers throughout the state since March […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Close Putin ally warns of nuclear disaster

(The Hill) -- A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday accused the U.S. of seeking "the end of our motherland" and said escalating tensions could result in a nuclear disaster.
POLITICS
FOX40

Think gas prices are high now? Just wait

Your sticker shock at the gas pump could soon get a lot more, well, shocking. The International Energy Agency is warning that economic sanctions on Russia could result in the country’s oil output dropping by 3 million barrels a day, perhaps as soon as next month. The Paris-based agency said this raises the prospect of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Local
California Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Outsider.com

Which States Have the Cheapest Gas Prices?

Gas prices have been through the roof lately due to Russia’s attack against Ukraine. So, which states have the cheapest gas prices at this time?. Gas prices are on the rise due to conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The national average gas price on March 8 rose to $4.173.
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Why gas prices have soared in America

For years politicians have said the booming American oil industry would make the country "energy independent." Indeed, the United States is the world's largest producer of oil. That puts it two spots ahead of Russia, which shocked the world — and oil markets — by invading Ukraine. Saudi Arabia is the second-largest producer.
TRAFFIC
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Right Wing Uncut

Billionaire supermarket CEO: Buy now, food inflation will only get much worse

John Catsimatidis, the billionaire owner and CEO of New York City supermarket chain Gristedes, urged Americans to "buy" now because food inflation will only get much worse. "I've seen price increases coming through for the month of March. I've seen them coming through April and May. Between price increases and shrinkflation -- where it used to be 32 ounces, now it's going to be 28 ounces – it's anywhere from a 12 to a 20% increase in food prices," Catsimatidis told Brian Kilmeade on "Fox & Friends," Tuesday.
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Petroleum#Strategic Reserve#Aaa#Nexstar Media Inc
Outsider.com

Steven Seagal Sells 5,000-Acre California Cattle Ranch for Massive Price

American actor, screenwriter, and martial artist Steven Seagal has reportedly sold his 5,000-acre California cattle ranch for a massive price. According to The Real Deal, the property is located in remote Siskiyou County. It also operates as a nature preserve and cattle ranch under the name Lava Lakes Nature Preserve. The ranch’s description in the listing reads as being a “hidden and private paradise” it also hit the market in 2014 and 2015 with an asking price of $12 million.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS 8

Gas price stimulus checks? Here are 3 bills being proposed

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Politicians are feeling the pressure from our rising gas prices. Both state and federal elected leaders are now scrambling to help constituents and there are several plans on the table, from suspending the gas tax to directly sending you hundreds of dollars. A group...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KTLA

NorCal man took small bear cubs from their den: Officials

A Northern California man has pleaded guilty to taking two bear cubs from their den, wildlife officials said Tuesday. The man, 29-year-old Cody Dylon Setzer, took their bear cubs after finding the den in a fallen log across a forest road, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The cubs were less than […]
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Here’s what to know about Newsom’s $400 gas rebate

With gas prices skyrocketing in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that he is proposing sending $400 direct payments to all vehicle owners in the state. The governor’s proposal calls for $9 billion in tax refunds being sent directly to Californians. “We’re taking immediate action to get money directly into the pockets of Californians who […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes up Inland Empire

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck in the Inland Empire Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.  The temblor hit at 3:33 a.m. about 4 miles south-southeast of Rancho Cucamonga and 5 miles east of Ontario.  The epicenter was located near an industrial development just east of Ontario International Airport. The depth of the quake […]
ONTARIO, CA
WMAZ

Yes, crude oil prices fell significantly but gas prices did not

The price of gas is still at or near record highs, and the reasons for that remain the subject of intense international debate. In early March, not long after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the average price of gas broke previous record highs. Crude oil prices also neared all-time highs, but did not break records.
TRAFFIC
KTLA

KTLA

44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy