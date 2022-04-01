ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Minnesota area scoreboard: March 31

By Times staff reports
 1 day ago

Results for Thursday, March 31

Boys track and field

Granite Ridge Conference Indoor Meet

At Foley

1. Foley (113), 2. Little Falls (100), 3. Cathedral (85), 4. Pierz (81.5), 5. Zimmerman (68), 6. Milaca (45.5), 7. Albany (40.5), 8. Mora (7.5)

Girls track and field

Granite Ridge Conference Indoor Meet

At Foley

1. Foley (134.5), 2. Cathedral (85), 3. Pierz (80), 4. Little Falls (72.5), 5. Milaca (63.5), 6. Zimmerman (50.5), 7. Mora (36), 8. Albany (23)

Upcoming games

Friday, April 1

Softball

Albany at Holdingford, postponed

College softball

St. Cloud Technical & Community College vs. Bay College in Rochester, 2 p.m.

St. Cloud Technical & Community College vs. Central Lakes College in Rochester, 4 p.m.

NAHL hockey

North Iowa Bulls at St. Cloud Norsemen, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

Boys track and field

Apollo, ROCORI, Sartell, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Tech at St. John’s, 9 a.m.

Girls track and field

Apollo, ROCORI, Sartell, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Tech at St. John’s, 9 a.m.

College baseball

Concordia-Moorhead at St. John’s, 1 and 3 p.m.

Sioux Falls at St. Cloud State, 12 and 2 p.m.

St. Cloud Technical & Community College at Hibbing Community College, 3 and 5:30 p.m.

College softball

St. Cloud Technical & Community College vs. Itasca Community College in Rochester, 12 p.m.

College of St. Benedict at St. Olaf, 1 and 3 p.m.

University of Mary at St. Cloud State, 1 and 3 p.m.

St. Cloud Technical & Community College vs. Minnesota West Community & Technical College in Rochester, 4 p.m.

Men’s track and field

St. John’s at Hamline Invite, 11 a.m.

Women’s track and field

College of St. Benedict, St. Cloud State at Hamline Invite, 11 a.m.

St. Cloud State at USD Early Bird, TBD

Men’s tennis

Gustavus at St. John’s, 1 p.m.

Women’s tennis

College of St. Benedict at Macalester, 11 a.m.

Minnesota Morris at St. Cloud State, 12:30 p.m.

NAHL hockey

St. Cloud Norsemen at Austin Bruins, 7 p.m.

