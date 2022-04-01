Central Minnesota area scoreboard: March 31
Results for Thursday, March 31
Boys track and field
Granite Ridge Conference Indoor Meet
At Foley
1. Foley (113), 2. Little Falls (100), 3. Cathedral (85), 4. Pierz (81.5), 5. Zimmerman (68), 6. Milaca (45.5), 7. Albany (40.5), 8. Mora (7.5)
Girls track and field
Granite Ridge Conference Indoor Meet
At Foley
1. Foley (134.5), 2. Cathedral (85), 3. Pierz (80), 4. Little Falls (72.5), 5. Milaca (63.5), 6. Zimmerman (50.5), 7. Mora (36), 8. Albany (23)
Upcoming games
Friday, April 1
Softball
Albany at Holdingford, postponed
College softball
St. Cloud Technical & Community College vs. Bay College in Rochester, 2 p.m.
St. Cloud Technical & Community College vs. Central Lakes College in Rochester, 4 p.m.
NAHL hockey
North Iowa Bulls at St. Cloud Norsemen, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 2
Boys track and field
Apollo, ROCORI, Sartell, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Tech at St. John’s, 9 a.m.
Girls track and field
Apollo, ROCORI, Sartell, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Tech at St. John’s, 9 a.m.
College baseball
Concordia-Moorhead at St. John’s, 1 and 3 p.m.
Sioux Falls at St. Cloud State, 12 and 2 p.m.
St. Cloud Technical & Community College at Hibbing Community College, 3 and 5:30 p.m.
College softball
St. Cloud Technical & Community College vs. Itasca Community College in Rochester, 12 p.m.
College of St. Benedict at St. Olaf, 1 and 3 p.m.
University of Mary at St. Cloud State, 1 and 3 p.m.
St. Cloud Technical & Community College vs. Minnesota West Community & Technical College in Rochester, 4 p.m.
Men’s track and field
St. John’s at Hamline Invite, 11 a.m.
Women’s track and field
College of St. Benedict, St. Cloud State at Hamline Invite, 11 a.m.
St. Cloud State at USD Early Bird, TBD
Men’s tennis
Gustavus at St. John’s, 1 p.m.
Women’s tennis
College of St. Benedict at Macalester, 11 a.m.
Minnesota Morris at St. Cloud State, 12:30 p.m.
NAHL hockey
St. Cloud Norsemen at Austin Bruins, 7 p.m.
