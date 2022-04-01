ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Free Gas: Businessman Gives Away 7,000 Gallons of Gas for 'April Fuels Day'

By Entrepreneur Staff
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tXQ4n_0ewTta6v00

In the wee hours of April 1, drivers in Norwood, Mass. lined up for a wonderful surprise.

Businessman and philanthropist Ernie Boch Jr. gave away 7,000 gallons of gas at Norwood’s Rojo Irving Gas Station. If you are reading this and thinking of heading over now, you’re a bit late. The promotion started a 6:40 a.m. and the free gas tanks ran dry in less than two hours.

Related: 'I Actually Wouldn't Be Able to Afford Driving': Jaw-Dropping Video Shows Gas Bill of Almost $1,000

Speaking to WCVB , Boch explained the genesis of the generous giveaway: "I was filing a friend of mine's car up, and the numbers went to $107, and that is insane. And gas is going up. It always goes up in the spring and the summer, and I said, 'Well, I think I should do something,' and here we are: 'April Fuels Day'.”

Gasoline prices have risen nearly $1.50 a gallon over the last year, making Boch’s efforts more than appreciated by the many motorists who lined up. To combat skyrocketing fuel costs, many states have declared a tax holiday on gas, and President Biden said he would release one million barrels per day from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help offset the price spikes linked to sanctions on Russia.

Here's hoping Mr. Boch road trips with his generosity to a pump near you.

Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

