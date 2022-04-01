Gunman sought for repeatedly shooting man after group dispute in Queens

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is looking to identify a gunman who is part of a large group of men wanted for shooting a person following a dispute on a Queens street over the weekend.

Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 20, a large group of men were engaged in a verbal dispute that turned physical in front of 30-05 Whitestone Expressway, officials said.

A 23-year-old man attempting to leave the altercation was walking to his vehicle when a suspect approached him and displayed a firearm.

The individual proceeded to discharge the firearm multiple times, striking the victim twice in the leg and once in the buttocks.

The victim's vehicle was also struck multiple times, cops said.

EMS transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

The suspect that discharged the firearm was last seen fleeing the location in a black Mercedes Benz SUV traveling southbound on Farrington Street.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).