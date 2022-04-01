ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Sheriff: Off-duty Texas deputy killed in shootout with catalytic converter thieves

By Patrick Cunningham
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qSlZb_0ewTsaHy00

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An off-duty Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy was killed Thursday night in a shootout with thieves allegedly trying to steal his catalytic converter, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC .

Suspected catalytic converter thief who wrecked Tyler PD patrol car charged with 3 counts of theft

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting was at a grocery store north of Houston. He said the incident began when two or three people were outside trying to steal the deputy’s catalytic converter.

The deputy was identified as Darren Almendarez. Gonzalez said that Almendarez tried to stop them before gunshots rang out. He returned fire before being hit by a bullet and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Two of the shooters reportedly drove themselves to the same hospital that Almendarez was in. Both are in critical condition, according to KPRC, and they are in the custody of the sheriff’s office.

The shootout occurred in front of Almendarez’s wife. He told her to run when the gunfire began, according to Gonzalez. Almendarez was a 23-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

East Texas man found shot to death at cemetery

“This is tragic. You know, we’re tired of this crime in our community. We’re tired that people aren’t even safe to go out to the grocery store. This is a cop. This is a cop that’s just out with his family. It could be any one of us– And it happened to be him. That’s unacceptable and we’ve said it time and time again, and I just don’t know what else to say.”

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

The report says that deputies believe another person involved is still on the run and are still working to learn more about their whereabouts.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick gave a statement about Almendarez’s death:

“Last evening, Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Darren Almendarez, a 23-year veteran of HCSO, was shot and killed while trying to prevent thieves from stealing his catalytic converter. This horrific tragedy is an important reminder that our law enforcement, whether on-duty or not, put their lives on the line for Texas communities every day to keep us safe from crime. Please join Jan and me in prayer for Deputy Almendarez’s family.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
Click10.com

Employee accused of forging signature at car dealership cleared

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Forgery charges against an employee at a Miami Shores car dealership have officially been dropped. Sofia Pinedo, a finance manager at Tropical Chevrolet, was arrested in February. She was accused of forging signatures on documents for the purchase of a car worth more than $50,000.
MIAMI SHORES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#East Texas#Catalytic Converters#Crime#Nbc#Kprc#Tyler Pd
KTLA

9 arrested, $200K in stolen merch, cash recovered in CHP investigation into retail theft group

Nine people were arrested and $200,000 in stolen merchandise and cash were recovered during an investigation into a criminal retail theft organization in Southern California, authorities announced Friday. For months, investigators have been looking into an organization known as the South American Theft Group, which has been targeting popular retailers throughout the state since March […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Miami Herald

18-year-old suspected of killing man at McDonald’s is shot days later by Texas police

An 18-year-old Texas man shot and killed by police earlier this month is believed to have gunned down a father waiting in line at a McDonald’s in Houston, police said. A man identified as Clifton Zeno was fatally shot inside of a McDonald’s on the night of Feb. 23 in west Houston, McClatchy News previously reported. Zeno and a man were arguing over a spot in line when the suspect pulled out a gun, opened fire and ran out of the restaurant, witnesses told police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose Police officer passes overnight

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Jose Police Department announced the sudden death of a San Jose Police Officer. Officer DeJon Packer passed Sunday night only a year after graduating from the police academy. "He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player," said the San Jose Police The post San Jose Police officer passes overnight appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Angelo LIVE!

Jury Trial Day 2 Reveals Gruesome Details of How Carlos Galvan was Killed

SAN ANGELO, TX – The second day of the state vs Nathanial Gonzalez's manslaughter trial was filled with witness statements from detectives with the San Angelo Police Department. Gonzalez, 21, of San Angelo, is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Carlos Galvan. To catch up on what happened on...
SAN ANGELO, TX
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
iheart.com

Body Encased In Concrete Discovered In Home In Luxury Hawaiian Neighborhood

Authorities in Hawaii announced that two men suspected of killing a man and encasing his body in concrete were arrested in California. Officers with the Honolulu Police Department made the discovery while investigating the disappearance of a 73-year-old Gary L. Ruby. They entered a home in the Hawaii Loa Ridge...
HAWAII STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy