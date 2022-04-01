ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsfield, IL

Who is playing baseball for ROWVA/Williamsfield this spring? Meet the Cougars here...

By Matthew Wheaton, Galesburg Register-Mail
 1 day ago

WILLIAMSFIELD —  Arnie Gonzalez isn't guiding the ROWVA/Williamsfield baseball team this spring.

Michael Weitekamp has taken over the Cougars but he isn't new to the program.

Gonzalez took over before the 2018 season, and at the time Weitekamp was the man in charge of R/W. He stepped aside and served under "Gonzo," who may or may not return to the dugout in the future. Gonzalez wouldn't comment about his departure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48omKb_0ewTrT5y00

"Coach Gonzalez prepared me really well," said Weitekamp, who is also the Cougars' girls basketball coach. "It happened really fast but I'm excited."

And so far, Weitekamp has liked what he's seen from those who take baseball diamonds for ROWVA/Williamsfield.

"I think our discipline at the plate has been really good," Weitekamp said before his squad suffered a 4-1 loss to United on Monday afternoon. "We've been pretty aggressive on the base paths, as well. We're stealing a lot of bases. We're working into deep counts and getting a lot of walks.

"Defensively, we've got to clean that up," he added. "We're working on our defense and just mixing and matching trying to find the nine."

ROWVA/Williamsfield's schedule

Sat., April 2 vs North Fulton, 11 a.m.

Tue., April 5 at Peoria Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Fri., April 8 at Midwest Central, 4:30 p.m. in Manito

Mon., April 11 vs Illini Bluffs, 4:30 p.m.

Tue., April 12 at Farmington, 4:30 p.m.

Fri., April 15 at Midland, 4:30 p.m.

Sat., April 16 vs Galva, 11 a.m. (DH)

Mon., April 18 at Henry, 4:30 p.m.

Thu., April 21 at Brimfield, 4:30 p.m.

Sat., April 23 vs Stark County, 11 a.m. (DH)

Mon., April 25 at Delavan, 4:30 p.m.

Sat., April 30 vs Ridgewood, 11 a.m. (DH)

Tue., May 3 vs West Central, 4 p.m. (DH)

Sat., May 7 at Annawan/Wethersfield, 11 a.m. (DH)

Tue., May 10 at Bushnell-Prairie City, 4:30 p.m.

Wed., May 11 vs Knoxville, 4:30 p.m.

Sat., May 14 at Princeville, 11 a.m. (DH)

Matthew Wheaton can be reached at (309) 315-6073 or at mwheaton@register-mail.com. Follow him on Twitter @matthewlwheaton

