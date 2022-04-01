ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry, IL

Industry United Methodist Church food pantry grows through pandemic

By Helen Spencer
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z91C4_0ewTq0il00

During the season of Lent, the Industry United Methodist Church is holding, “Pack the Pew.” Everyone is encouraged to bring food to fill up the pews. The purpose of this event is to stock the food pantry.

Bennett Woods, pastor of the church, says the church already has a few pews toward the front of the church filled.

“This is a great project we are doing,” he said. “It's driven by congregants.”

They started the food pantry two years ago at the start of the pandemic, and had six families in need right away. The pantry functions on monetary gifts from organizations in the area and individuals, church member and food donations.

“We are always in need of funding, we help people in Industry and surrounding communities, such as Vermont, Littleton, Rushville and a few in Macomb," Woods said. "We try to work with other food pantries in the area so we are not overlapping and are sharing resources.”

“You don't know what the person next door to you needs. We now serve between 20-25 families a week. There's maybe 100 households in the community, and we are close to serving a quarter of them,” Woods said.

Woods says they are looking to be more present in the community. He says churches have been inward focused so long, and his church wants to be looking outward and make helping people a way of life, even past the pandemic.

“We would love the problem for there to be nowhere to sit on Easter Sunday,” he said. “If we have pews full of food and people, then that's a good problem to have.”

Industry Methodist Church is located at 102 E Main in Industry.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Delta food pantry seeks larger space as it continues to grow

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A food pantry in the Mississippi Delta is seeking to find more space to distribute food to the needy. Hearty Helpings Food Pantry has been providing hope for people and families who are unsure where they will get their next meal, The Delta Democrat-Times reported. Owner Pandora Redmond recently sought the assistance of […]
GREENVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Macomb, IL
Local
Illinois Health
State
Vermont State
City
Vermont, IL
City
Littleton, IL
City
Industry, IL
Bay News 9

Food pantries strained as supply chain issues drag on

BRADENTON, Fla. — As food pantries struggle to keep up with demand, the supply chain issues affecting grocery stores are magnified for those who source food through donations. What You Need To Know. As food pantries struggle to keep up with demand, the supply chain issues affecting grocery stores...
BRADENTON, FL
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

St. Benedict's reopens to volunteers

The return of volunteers at St. Benedict’s Shelter for Men is like a breath of fresh air, according to Executive Director Harry Pedigo. Throughout COVID-19, Pedigo said the shelter had to practically cut out volunteers due to health and safety restrictions. The shelter recently announced that it would once...
CHARITIES
Sandusky Register

Margaretta food pantry available Saturday

CASTALIA — Margaretta Schools, OHgo and local churches will host a free food pantry for any community member from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Margaretta Elementary. Each pantry bag will include canned and boxed food in addition to fresh produce. When you arrive at Margaretta Elementary, located at 5906 W....
CASTALIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Pandemic
Daily Herald

Gary United Methodist Church in Wheaton donates thousands to charity

Gary United Methodist Church in Wheaton collected and dispersed more than $70,000 to global, national and local missions in 2021. The People's Resource Center, Feed My Starving Children, Habitat for Humanity, Heifer Project International, ESSE, Christmas Sharing, Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans, CROP Walk, Outreach Ministries, Bridge Communities and DuPage PADS are some of the many missions that received support last year.
WHEATON, IL
Washington Post

Dumbarton United Methodist Church celebrates 250th anniversary

A previous version of this article spelled mistakenly spelled Shirley Timashev’s name as Shirley Timasher, and said the church began in a copper shop. It began in a cooper shop. This version has been corrected. As the Rev. Rachel Cornwell stood in front of the lectern to address Dumbarton...
RELIGION
The Daily Yonder

Q&A: Promoting Food Access in Rural Communities through Churches

Editor’s Note: This interview first appeared in Path Finders, an email newsletter from the Daily Yonder. Each week, Path Finders features a Q&A with a rural thinker, creator, or doer. Like what you see here? You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article and receive more conversations like this in your inbox each week.
RELIGION
News Channel Nebraska

Colfax County Food Pantry raising $6,000 for families

SCHUYLER -- The Colfax County Food Pantry went from feeding around 40 families per month to nearly 100 per week during the pandemic. While February saw 120 in the month, there are new challenges now. "There's a lot of empty shelves in the stores and now with transportation costs increasing...
COLFAX COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Wicked Local

Wesley United Methodist Church hosts baked fish dinner

WAREHAM – The Wesley United Methodist Church, 462 Main St., will host a baked fish dinner on Friday, March 25, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The meal costs $15 per adult and $7 for kids 10 and under, and will include baked fish with bread topping, salad, vegetable, rice pilaf, roll and dessert. Call Pastor Ginny at 508-264-1988 to reserve a spot.
WAREHAM, MA
New Britain Herald

Local clergy will be praying for world peace at East Berlin United Methodist Church

BERLIN – Local clergy will be joining hands to pray for world peace this Friday night at the East Berlin United Methodist Church. The Rev. Dr. Chinma Uche put out a call to fellow religious leaders in town, residents and dignitaries to come together for an Interfaith Day of World Peace, March 25 at 7 p.m. at the church, located at 139 Main St., East Berlin.
BERLIN, CT
Norwalk Reflector

Food pantry receives support

BELLEVUE — A program at Bellevue’s food pantry, in danger of shutting down, received generous donations that will keep it afloat. Last week, students and staff from Bellevue Middle School donated over 2,000 items to Bellevue Fish & Loaves Food Pantry. Bellevue mayor Kevin Strecker is also on...
BELLEVUE, OH
JC Post

County authorizes money for Food Pantry Building Fund

Geary County Commissioners have approved the donation of $50,000 to a Building Fund for the Food Pantry. Commissioner Trish Giordano said the funds will come from over budget sales tax revenues from 2021. Giordano said the food pantry desperately needs more storage. "I volunteer down there one day a month...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
McDonough County Voice

McDonough County Voice

387
Followers
603
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Macomb, IL from McDonough County Voice.

 http://mcdonoughvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy