KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Keller found a skateboard from the 70s inside a fire hydrant in the 800 block of South Main Street near Wall Price-Keller Road. (credit: City of Keller) For years public works has had a continual pressure issue with the fire hydrant but wasn’t able to fully shut off flow to it. Despite replacing various pieces of the hydrant, they continued to have pressure and leaking issues so they decided to dig it up. According to The Department of Public Works, the 27” water line was originally installed in 1972, and there’s a good chance the orange skateboard...

KELLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO