The issue of Food Trucks has come up once again for the Maggie Valley Board of Aldermen. This latest discussion may lead to a final decision about food trucks in the valley. Last Tuesday night, David Angel, Owner of Elevated Mountain Distilling Company, along with General Manager Jessica Newhart, came before the board to request the special event permit required to allow a food truck to operate on their property. Elevated Mountain does not offer food, and under the current town ordinance, a special event permit must be obtained to allow for a food truck.

MAGGIE VALLEY, NC ・ 17 DAYS AGO