Petersburg, VA

Petersburg Police investigate early morning double-shooting at major city intersection

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
 1 day ago
PETERSBURG — Police say two men shot early Friday morning in the city are now expected to survive the incident.

According to reports, the two men were shot at the intersection of East Washington Street and Crater Road, and were later found at a residence in the 2100 block of North Whitehill Drive. They were taken to a local hospital with one of them sustaining life-threatening injuries.

In a text to The Progress-Index Friday, Deputy Police Chief Emanuel Chambliss said both men's injuries "have been deemed non-life threatening injuries at this time." They both remain hospitalized.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is asked to contact Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or use the P3Tips mobile app.

