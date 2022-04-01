ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Bones & Raging Idiots Opening for Garth Brooks at Razorback Stadium

By Morgan Huelsman
 1 day ago

Huge news this morning for Bobby Bones and no, it's not an April Fool's prank despite today being the day he got to make the announcement.

About two days ago, Bones got a text from a phone number he didn't know. The person responded saying it's Garth Brooks and that they should work together some time, but Bones didn't believe it because April Fools Day was so close. Bones still decided to respond to the text message and ask "Garth" what he wanted to do. Then there was no response for over an hour. The next text came from the number saying this isn't an April Fools joke and asked if Bones could talk on the phone.

Bones answered the phone call and it really was Brooks on the other line. Brooks said he's playing a sold out show at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas on April 23rd . He asked if Bones and the Raging Idiots would open up the show for him. Despite all of the excitement around the ask, it being Brooks and at Razorback Stadium, Bones admitted he was worried. He was concerned that an entire, sold out stadium wouldn't understand what the Raging Idiots are all about. With some encouragement from his wife and other people in his circle, Bones said yes and now he can't believe it's actually happening.

