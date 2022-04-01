ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Happens – Follow your fork to Houston Black Restaurant Week! Special deal at HTX FightCamp and more

By Maggie Flecknoe
 1 day ago

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Follow your fork! It’s time for Houston Black Restaurant Week ! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is joined by one of the founders and a participating restaurant. They’re serving up great food, details and more.

Plus, you can work off the extra calories at HTX FightCamp ! Tune in to see a special just for Houston Happens viewers.

We also have a look at some Houston Happens going on around H-Town this weekend.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

