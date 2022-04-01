ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chincoteague Island, VA

Navy identifies service member who died in E-2D Hawkeye plane crash in Virginia

By Rose Velazquez, Salisbury Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

 1 day ago

The U.S. Navy has identified the service member who died in Wednesday's plane crash near Chincoteague as Lt. Hyrum Hanlon.

Hanlon commissioned in the Navy from Arizona State University in May 2017 and reported to Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 120 on Jan. 31, 2021, according to Naval Air Force Atlantic Public Affairs.

He was one of three people on board the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye that crashed in the water north of Chincoteague Island near Wildcat Marsh at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Navy said the Hawkeye was conducting routine flight operations when the incident occurred.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mlvig_0ewTow2C00

A statement from the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company showed the aircraft was found partially submerged. Two injured crew members were located on a wing and taken for medical treatment.

As of Thursday evening, they were still being treated at a local hospital for injuries that were not life threatening, the Navy said.

Hanlon was found dead inside the aircraft. Dive teams and rescue swimmers from Worcester County and Salisbury were on scene to aid in the search and recovery effort.

RELATED: What we know about Navy E-2D Hawkeye plane crash in Virginia

"It takes a courageous and patriotic person to devote their life to the selflessness of serving in the armed forces. Hyrum embodied those characteristics and will be truly missed by his family and the Hawkeye community. We sincerely appreciate the public respecting the family’s privacy during this difficult time as they mourn his loss," Cmdr. Martin Fentress Jr., commanding officer of VAW-120, said in a statement.

VAW-120's mission "is to fly and train Naval Aviators, Naval Flight Officers, and Naval Aircrewmen to safely and effectively operate E-2 and C-2 aircraft," according to the Naval Air Force Atlantic website .

Background:

Coast Guard: Military plane crashes near Chincoteague

Navy confirms 1 dead, 2 injured in plane crash near Chincoteague

Plans are in the works to salvage the aircraft.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and the Navy said it is coordinating with state and local officials on salvage efforts.

"The health and safety of the local community is a top priority during recovery efforts; overflight aircraft confirmed no pollution or discharge of fuel in the area. Salvage operations are expected to proceed in accordance with standard procedures which consider all environmental impacts," the latest update from the Navy stated.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Navy identifies service member who died in E-2D Hawkeye plane crash in Virginia

Comments / 0

