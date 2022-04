CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Objective No. 1 in Phillies camp Saturday was to get Zack Wheeler on a mound and have him face two innings' worth of hitters. Ideally, it would have happened up the road in Dunedin, against the Toronto Blue Jays' formidable bat rack, but when the weather apps started calling for afternoon rain, Joe Girardi decided to take no chances.

