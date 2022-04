The Biden Administration announced new measures on March 31, Transgender Day of Visibility, that will make air travel more accessible and gender inclusive. As of April 11, US citizens will be able to use an "X" gender marker on their passports, the State Department revealed on Thursday, according to The New York Times. To respect individuals' privacy, the "X" gender marker will be officially defined as "unspecified or another gender identity." The long-awaited news comes nine months after officials put forth a plan during summer 2021, marking a monumental step toward gender inclusivity on the State level.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO