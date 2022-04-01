National Financial Literacy Month

In today’s uncertain economy, with 56 percent of Americans reporting they do not have savings to cover a $1,000 emergency expense, talking about money with your kids and building a strong foundation for financial literacy is more important than ever. While it may seem like a daunting topic to discuss with a preschooler or an elementary-aged child, it is never too early to start. Studies show that children with savings accounts are six times more likely to go to college and four times more likely to own stocks as young adults.

