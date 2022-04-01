Tonight for First Friday at the Galleries

Last Summer at the Golden Hotel(cover art from the publisher) I started reading Last Summer at the Golden Hotel a few months ago, but I put it aside, because it was too hard to keep track of all the characters. There are two families, three generations each, and the book shifts perspective between different family members. So, there ware constantly disorienting questions as I tried to read: which brother? whose daughter? who's married to who? was that a Weingold or a Goldman secret? Wait, does he know about her secret or not? I'm glad I picked it up again, but the constant head-hopping in a large cast remains the troublesome part of this fun family novel.

