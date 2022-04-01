ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

Tonight for First Friday at the Galleries

By Michael Romero
Estes Park Trail Gazette
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleExperience First Friday parties and the best American Art at Earthwood Artisans and Earthwood Collections in downtown Estes Park, Colorado. The April 1st event will feature original live Jazz music by Max Wagner (flute)...

www.eptrail.com

Comments / 0

The Fiction Addiction

Book Review: Last Summer at the Golden Hotel

Last Summer at the Golden Hotel(cover art from the publisher) I started reading Last Summer at the Golden Hotel a few months ago, but I put it aside, because it was too hard to keep track of all the characters. There are two families, three generations each, and the book shifts perspective between different family members. So, there ware constantly disorienting questions as I tried to read: which brother? whose daughter? who's married to who? was that a Weingold or a Goldman secret? Wait, does he know about her secret or not? I'm glad I picked it up again, but the constant head-hopping in a large cast remains the troublesome part of this fun family novel.

