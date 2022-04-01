Tonight for First Friday at the Galleries

Experience First Friday parties and the best American Art at Earthwood Artisans and Earthwood Collections in downtown Estes Park, Colorado. The April 1st event will feature original live Jazz music by Max Wagner (flute)...
Have you ever struggled with getting creative in your photography, but whatever you have tried, it didn’t solve the problem? Artists think in a very special way. Knowing how can massively change your photography. In my latest YouTube video about how to get more creative with changing your way...
The first “pet restaurant” is set to open in Texas, where pets can come to enjoy a well-balanced and delicious meal. The Pawtio will feature gourmet food for pets and occasionally their humans. There will be live music, a minibar, and an art gallery for the humans to look at while their pets are dining. Customers will be greeted by a colorful, talkative macaw named Samba.
After a delay due to Lindsey Jordan’s vocal cord surgery, Snail Mail played their first concert in support of last year’s awesome Valentine last night at Idaho’s Treefort Music Festival. Barring TV performances, this Boise gig was Snail Mail’s first live set since late 2019, so it marked the debut live performances of several Valentine tracks. It was special for another reason, too: The band covered “Tonight, Tonight,” one of several classic singles from the Smashing Pumpkins’ 1995 blockbuster Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness.
Starting today, the Smithsonian's Hirshhorn Museum here in Washington, D.C., will display five pieces from its permanent collection that were made by a 93-year-old Japanese artist. Her art is described as work you live in, at least for a little while. NPR's special correspondent Susan Stamberg explains. SUSAN STAMBERG, BYLINE:...
Last Summer at the Golden Hotel(cover art from the publisher) I started reading Last Summer at the Golden Hotel a few months ago, but I put it aside, because it was too hard to keep track of all the characters. There are two families, three generations each, and the book shifts perspective between different family members. So, there ware constantly disorienting questions as I tried to read: which brother? whose daughter? who's married to who? was that a Weingold or a Goldman secret? Wait, does he know about her secret or not? I'm glad I picked it up again, but the constant head-hopping in a large cast remains the troublesome part of this fun family novel.
Teens read manga graphic novels at Barnes & Noble in 2007Image via Michael Macor, The SDan Francisco Chronicle as printed in Bloomberg CityLab. The heyday of the chain bookstore could be traced to the Harry Potter phenomena between 1997 to 2007, writes Alexandra Lange for Bloomberg CityLab.
March 31 (UPI) -- Officials at University College London said a library book recently mailed back to the school was nearly 50 years overdue. Librarians said the book, an edition of the Latin-language play Querolus, was mailed back to UCL Libraries by an anonymous patron along with an unsigned note.
