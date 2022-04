CLOSTER, N.J. -- A dozen members of Jewish organizations in Bergen County will soon travel together to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees displaced by the war. CBS2's Meg Baker spoke with them Monday as they prepare for the humanitarian effort. Members of the Temple Emanu-El of Closter unloaded donations that will be brought to the border of Poland for Ukrainian refugees -- socks, soap, food, medical supplies, and more. Rabbi David-Seth Kirshner is coordinating the effort. "These children and these mothers, their tears taste the same as ours, and we have a responsibility to ensure that we can help them," Kirshner...

CLOSTER, NJ ・ 19 DAYS AGO