Temperature swings and storm systems set on repeat
After a high of 83 Wednesday just a degree shy of tying a 1938 record our temps drop down close to normal or just a tad below-normal heading into the weekend, but at least the weekend stays dry and pretty comfortable. Could be some patchy light frost in Northern Suburbs away from the perimeter Saturday morning 4/2.
As I’ve been Tweeting and blogging for months the sea-saw thermometer pattern goes on as expected, more so than normal which is typical of a LA NINA winter/spring.
Two severe weather outbreaks in March look to be followed by a third as we open April with the familiar pattern of a storm-induced warm-up ahead of the system and a cool-down on the backside of the system following behind it with heavy rain and severe weather in parts of Dixie in the transition.
It may not be until the end of April that we get a longer spell of warm or even warmer than normal weather. So far it looks like the month of May will also have up and downs.
One upside to this pattern is that, for a change, we are NOT IN A DROUGHT, and there is NOT one imminent for the North half of Georgia.
GFS MODEL LIFTED INDEX (instability) FORECAST TUESDAY:
Using the ANALOG METHOD instead of just pure computer models, we can see the volatility of precipitation and temperature with further frost risks in APRIL and a COUPLE more severe weather threats, next one next Tue/Wed and more to follow later on in April:
ANALOGS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF APRIL (I think they’re TOO cool and too dry for GA but the pattern is OK):
THE NUMERICAL COMPUTER MODELS FOR APRIL ARE ALL WARMER AND DRIER THAN NORMAL FOR GEORGIA so they disagree with the analog method.
