Temperature swings and storm systems set on repeat

After a high of 83 Wednesday just a degree shy of tying a 1938 record our temps drop down close to normal or just a tad below-normal heading into the weekend, but at least the weekend stays dry and pretty comfortable. Could be some patchy light frost in Northern Suburbs away from the perimeter Saturday morning 4/2.

As I’ve been Tweeting and blogging for months the sea-saw thermometer pattern goes on as expected, more so than normal which is typical of a LA NINA winter/spring.

Two severe weather outbreaks in March look to be followed by a third as we open April with the familiar pattern of a storm-induced warm-up ahead of the system and a cool-down on the backside of the system following behind it with heavy rain and severe weather in parts of Dixie in the transition.

It may not be until the end of April that we get a longer spell of warm or even warmer than normal weather. So far it looks like the month of May will also have up and downs.

One upside to this pattern is that, for a change, we are NOT IN A DROUGHT, and there is NOT one imminent for the North half of Georgia.

Regional drought status

GFS MODEL LIFTED INDEX (instability) FORECAST TUESDAY:

GFS operational model LI instability forecast 2pm Tuesday 4/5 Forecast of next unstable air mass for potential severe weather (lower the negative number the more unstable the atmosphere)

Using the ANALOG METHOD instead of just pure computer models, we can see the volatility of precipitation and temperature with further frost risks in APRIL and a COUPLE more severe weather threats, next one next Tue/Wed and more to follow later on in April:

Storm Prediction Center official outlook Level 2/5 risk expected as of now Wednesday give or take a day

CIPS top analogs April 6 give or take a day

CFSv2 model weekly supercell storm parameter

Week 2-3 severe weather analogs NIU

CIPS severe weather analog results forecast days 7-13

CIPS top analogs 4/5-4/8 give or take a day

Analog lull 4/8-4/11 give or take

Then the next risk starts to take shape West 4/11-4/14 give or take a couple days

CIPS analog rain forecast days 6-8 give or take a day

CIPS analogs rain forecast days 12-14 give or take

CIPS analog forecast temp guidance days 7-13

CIPS analog temp guidance days 7-13 give or take a couple

CIPS top analogs days 6-8 give or take a day

CIPS top analogs days 9-11 give or take a couple

ANALOGS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF APRIL (I think they’re TOO cool and too dry for GA but the pattern is OK):

First half April analogs average temps Period average NOT every day or week

April analogs for rain Looks a little too dry in GA to me, I'd go normal to a bit wetter than normal

Low global wind momentum supports temp analogs

THE NUMERICAL COMPUTER MODELS FOR APRIL ARE ALL WARMER AND DRIER THAN NORMAL FOR GEORGIA so they disagree with the analog method.

