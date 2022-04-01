ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Temperature swings and storm systems set on repeat

By Kirk Mellish
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XBlHR_0ewTllXE00
Much of country in drought, but not here

After a high of 83 Wednesday just a degree shy of tying a 1938 record our temps drop down close to normal or just a tad below-normal heading into the weekend, but at least the weekend stays dry and pretty comfortable. Could be some patchy light frost in Northern Suburbs away from the perimeter Saturday morning 4/2.

As I’ve been Tweeting and blogging for months the sea-saw thermometer pattern goes on as expected, more so than normal which is typical of a LA NINA winter/spring.

Two severe weather outbreaks in March look to be followed by a third as we open April with the familiar pattern of a storm-induced warm-up ahead of the system and a cool-down on the backside of the system following behind it with heavy rain and severe weather in parts of Dixie in the transition.

It may not be until the end of April that we get a longer spell of warm or even warmer than normal weather. So far it looks like the month of May will also have up and downs.

One upside to this pattern is that, for a change, we are NOT IN A DROUGHT, and there is NOT one imminent for the North half of Georgia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LF57S_0ewTllXE00
Regional drought status

GFS MODEL LIFTED INDEX (instability) FORECAST TUESDAY:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YbW8K_0ewTllXE00
GFS operational model LI instability forecast 2pm Tuesday 4/5 Forecast of next unstable air mass for potential severe weather (lower the negative number the more unstable the atmosphere)

Using the ANALOG METHOD instead of just pure computer models, we can see the volatility of precipitation and temperature with further frost risks in APRIL and a COUPLE more severe weather threats, next one next Tue/Wed and more to follow later on in April:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TuqrN_0ewTllXE00
Storm Prediction Center official outlook Level 2/5 risk expected as of now Wednesday give or take a day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JzQA5_0ewTllXE00
CIPS top analogs April 6 give or take a day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44nbjA_0ewTllXE00
CFSv2 model weekly supercell storm parameter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o5elX_0ewTllXE00
Week 2-3 severe weather analogs NIU
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yHukK_0ewTllXE00
CIPS severe weather analog results forecast days 7-13
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q9exX_0ewTllXE00
CIPS top analogs 4/5-4/8 give or take a day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2utrcd_0ewTllXE00
Analog lull 4/8-4/11 give or take
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WoXAj_0ewTllXE00
Then the next risk starts to take shape West 4/11-4/14 give or take a couple days
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E50qw_0ewTllXE00
CIPS analog rain forecast days 6-8 give or take a day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vNnIN_0ewTllXE00
CIPS analogs rain forecast days 12-14 give or take
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10UQ1P_0ewTllXE00
CIPS analog forecast temp guidance days 7-13
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PzDEr_0ewTllXE00
CIPS analog temp guidance days 7-13 give or take a couple
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17c0hd_0ewTllXE00
CIPS top analogs days 6-8 give or take a day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0csMcF_0ewTllXE00
CIPS top analogs days 9-11 give or take a couple

ANALOGS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF APRIL (I think they’re TOO cool and too dry for GA but the pattern is OK):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=351lQ8_0ewTllXE00
First half April analogs average temps Period average NOT every day or week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20GUrV_0ewTllXE00
April analogs for rain Looks a little too dry in GA to me, I'd go normal to a bit wetter than normal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e2AwU_0ewTllXE00
Low global wind momentum supports temp analogs

THE NUMERICAL COMPUTER MODELS FOR APRIL ARE ALL WARMER AND DRIER THAN NORMAL FOR GEORGIA so they disagree with the analog method.

For more frequent updates follow me on Twitter @MellishMeterWSB.

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

