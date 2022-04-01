Former employee of disappeared auto body shop searching for missing tools

YORK, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Liberty Brown-Ervin, 16, was last seen at her home in York on Friday. According to the York County Sheriff's Office, her mother found two letters from her and investigators believe she could possibly be in the Charleston area.
JONESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old boy. The Clayton County Police Department announced Monday that Nassir Boston was last seen Sunday, March 13, leaving his Jonesboro home without permission. Nassir is described as 5...
POLICE are hunting a "magician" accused of using sleight of hand tricks to steal thousands from Walmart cashiers. The still-at-large suspect allegedly stole a total of $2,700 over two incidents using a trick called ‘quick-changing.’. Police in Seguin, a town of around 30,000 people near San Antonio, said on...
Police are desperately looking for a 12-year-old boy who vanished after boarding a bus an never returned home. Awab Farhan was last seen at 4.30pm on Monday when he left a home on Lodore Street in The Ponds in Sydney's northwest. The young boy boarded the 752 bus to Blacktown...
The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A Fayette County jury has found a woman guilty of murdering her husband in 2019. Fayette County District Attorney Marie Broder’s office says 35-year-old Alexandria Ginavia Mardell stabbed her husband, John Mardell, 22 times and smashed a glass jar over his head on December 23, 2019.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman who was seriously injured when she was pushed in front of a vehicle in the parking garage at Piedmont Hospital on March 1 has died, according to police. Police say that the victim was in an argument with 69-year-old Gloria Franklin before she was...
A Georgia man will spend his life in prison after raping and molesting three generations of the same family. Bennie Frank Johnson was sentenced on March 7 to two life terms plus five years for being found guilty of rape, aggravated child molestation and child molestation in February 2022. Johnson...
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia father has been convicted of throwing of throwing his 7-week-old son across the room, breaking 22 of the child’s bones and fracturing his skull. Michael Neal Stewart, 35, of Rock Spring, Georgia, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison with the...
The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A friend of the man on trial in the murder of a Fort Valley State University student from Atlanta revealed chilling new details about why she was killed in court this week. Anitra Gunn, 23, was found dead in a wooded area of Crawford County...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — Cynthia Wheeless called from the car. She had just picked up the last of her son's personal belongings. "We got his phone," she said. "The texts I read were like, 'I love you, bro,' just checking on people." That's just who Chase was, she said.
MACON, Ga. — A shooting over the weekend left a Macon boy in critical condition. It happened at the Green Meadows Apartments on Log Cabin Drive around 8:40 p.m. Saturday. 13WMAZ spoke with the young boy's mom about what happened. "He closed his eyes in my arms, I thought...
Atlanta police are tapping the public for help gathering information in the fatal drive-by shooting of a grandmother at a Lakewood Heights gas station earlier this month. “Ms. Lashunder Edge was the victim of a barrage of gunfire that took place from moving vehicles as they were firing upon (other) targets. She was an unintended victim,” Atlanta police Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said Wednesday.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alabama mechanic was crushed to death at a Georgia car dealership when a truck he was working on suddenly accelerated and pinned him to a wall, according to WTVM. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The deadly accident happened at...
Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — Family members of a 23-year-old RaceTrac clerk shot and killed last year are relieved his killer is finally behind bars. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Elijah Wood was shot and killed early in the morning as he worked his shift...
The search for a missing man has been cancelled after a body was found on a North Ayrshire beach. Corry Ferguson, 26, has been missing from the Saltcoats area of Ayrshire for more than two weeks. The body, which was discovered earlier at Irvine Beach Park, has not been formally...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah police say officers rescued several children from a home Friday evening while serving a warrant. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said they were serving a warrant in an aggravated assault investigation. The raid happened in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street. A WSAV viewer provided multiple videos recorded on their […]
MERCED, Calif. — The mother of an 8-year-old California girl, reported missing earlier this week, has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a child’s body was found inside a Merced home, authorities confirmed Saturday. Meanwhile, authorities are searching for the woman’s boyfriend, who was living at the...
