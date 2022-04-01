ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Gardner & David Gardner Announce The Fool Foundation

By Motley Fool Staff
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

Over the last nearly 30 years, The Motley Fool has sought to enable investments in many great companies that have changed the world for the better, helping us to deliver on The Motley Fool's purpose of making the world smarter, happier, and richer.

However, having been focused on people who have the capital to invest has left out about two-thirds of Americans that do not yet have that capital, in part due to inequitable access to our financial, education, health, and housing systems, as well as many other roadblocks to building wealth that exist today. We believe this must change.

As F ounders of The Motley Fool, we are excited to announce the launch of The Motley Fool Foundation and its audacious vision: Financial F reedom for A ll. Yes we're launching our Foundation , a public charity, on April Fool's Day. The day nearly three decades ago that put The Fool on the map. But it's no joke.

The fact that some communities have been and are marginalized and kept from equal access is anti-marketplace, anti-growth, and antithetical to everything we believe at The Motley Fool.

The world and the markets operate best when the opportunities for growth, impact, and prosperity are clearly available to all.

So, now is the time to pay it Foolward and invest in financial freedom for all.

Now is the time to invest in the world you want to see.

Go to www.foolfoundation.org to learn more about The Motley Fool Foundation and give us your email to join the journey and co-create innovative solutions with us.

Tom Gardner
Co-Founder & CEO
The Motley Fool

David Gardner
Co-Founder & Chief Rule Breaker, The Motley Fool
Chairman, The Motley Fool Foundation

