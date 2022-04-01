ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Why are carjackings spiking? Teens in Chicago say there's a simple answer

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R2uUb_0ewTlFU600

CNN's Ryan Young reports on the rise in carjackings across the country and talks with police to learn some tips you can use to avoid becoming a victim. For more from "Go There," subscribe to CNN+

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Wyoming News
Wyoming News

1K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

356K+

Views

Follow Wyoming News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
NBC Chicago

3 Juveniles Charged With Armed Carjacking in Chicago

The boys - 12, 13 and 14 - were arrested hours after they allegedly "took a vehicle by force" from a 50-year-old man, according to police. Authorities said the carjacking took place Saturday in the 1200 block of South Independence Boulevard. The trio was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago crime: Teen girl, 15, shot in Portage Park, police say

CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Portage Park on the Northwest Side. The teen girl was in an alley about 1:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Patterson Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. She was shot in the knee...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Rise#Carjackings#Cnn
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Pilot called out by passenger for taking secret photos of flight attendant on plane

A passenger has called out a pilot she claims works for Delta Air Lines, after she filmed him taking secret photos of a colleague from behind on a Frontier Airlines flight.Tweeting from what appears to be a newly-created, anonymous account, the customer posted a video of a pilot in uniform, seated in the plane cabin, appearing to take sneaky photos of a flight attendant’s legs and backside on his phone while hiding it behind a Kindle.The man seems to wait until the female flight attendant reaches up for the overheard lockers to snap a couple of pictures of her skirt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy