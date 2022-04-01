Why are carjackings spiking? Teens in Chicago say there's a simple answer

If you enjoy reading articles from
Related
Chicago crime: 3 young teens charged with carjacking man in North Lawndale, police say
Three young teens have been charged with carjacking a man in North Lawndale, Chicago police said.
3 Juveniles Charged With Armed Carjacking in Chicago
The boys - 12, 13 and 14 - were arrested hours after they allegedly "took a vehicle by force" from a 50-year-old man, according to police. Authorities said the carjacking took place Saturday in the 1200 block of South Independence Boulevard. The trio was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago crime: Teen girl, 15, shot in Portage Park, police say
CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Portage Park on the Northwest Side. The teen girl was in an alley about 1:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Patterson Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. She was shot in the knee...
Bangor Daily News
Waterville man and 2 teens planned to carry out ISIS-inspired mosque attack in Chicago, FBI says
A Waterville man who was arrested on Feb. 11 for unlawful possession of destructive devices allegedly planned to carry out an attack on a Chicago mosque that was inspired by the extremist group ISIS. Xavier Pelkey, 18, allegedly colluded with two teenagers — one from Kentucky and one from the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police hunt Walmart ‘magician’ who ‘stole’ $3,000 after using trick to con workers into giving him wrong change
POLICE are hunting a "magician" accused of using sleight of hand tricks to steal thousands from Walmart cashiers. The still-at-large suspect allegedly stole a total of $2,700 over two incidents using a trick called ‘quick-changing.’. Police in Seguin, a town of around 30,000 people near San Antonio, said on...
Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"
The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
Melissa Silva, American mother of four, among 20 killed in Mexico mass shooting: "She was just a hardworking mom"
An American mother of four was killed and her younger sister was wounded during a mass shooting in Mexico Sunday night, her family told CBS Chicago. The woman, 36-year-old Melissa Silva, and her sister had traveled to Mexico to visit family, when gunmen burst into a gathering, killing 20 people. Her sister was shot - but survived.
Complex
Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages
The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'
The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting
Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
Pilot called out by passenger for taking secret photos of flight attendant on plane
A passenger has called out a pilot she claims works for Delta Air Lines, after she filmed him taking secret photos of a colleague from behind on a Frontier Airlines flight.Tweeting from what appears to be a newly-created, anonymous account, the customer posted a video of a pilot in uniform, seated in the plane cabin, appearing to take sneaky photos of a flight attendant’s legs and backside on his phone while hiding it behind a Kindle.The man seems to wait until the female flight attendant reaches up for the overheard lockers to snap a couple of pictures of her skirt...
Serial Killer Serving 160 Years Charged in Death of Teen He Met Online
The 2016 disappearance and death of a 15-year-old has been connected to Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, who was convicted last year of killing three women in 2016.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas sheriff's deputy killed while buying food for his sister's birthday celebration
An off-duty Texas sheriff’s deputy who worked in the auto theft unit died after being shot during a confrontation with multiple people trying to steal his truck’s catalytic converter, authorities said Friday. Deputy Darren Almendarez, 51, was shopping for groceries with his wife Thursday night as they prepared...
23-Hour Lockups and Shackled Showers: Teens Detail Cruel Punishment Inside Juvenile Facility
A 15-year-old teenage boy sat inside of a Louisiana conference room the other day while providing gruesome details regarding the conditions at a Juvenile Detention Facility located in the Eastern portion of Baton Rouge.
Widow Gets Millions After Husband Killed By Police
Police brutality has cost the state of Georgia nearly $5 million—all because a cop couldn't put his fragile blue ego aside and understand that a short car chase doesn't warrant the execution of a Black man.
School Officer Shoots Mom Allegedly Armed, Trying to 'Defend' Daughter
The mother of a student was shot in the hand by a school police officer after she brandished a handgun outside the high school, waving it in the direction of students and staff, Atlanta police said.
WSFA
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) – Four teenagers have been arrested in connection to a gruesome carjacking that severed an elderly woman’s arm. She died from her injuries a short time later. New Orleans police said Linda Frickey, 73, was killed Monday afternoon in the crime that has left...
San Antonio Current
60 top brands take out ad protesting Texas governor's bullying of transgender children
More than 60 major corporations — including household names such as Apple and Levi Strauss — have joined an ad campaign blasting Gov. Greg Abbott's recent order classifying gender-affirming care for transgender youth as "child abuse." In a directive issued days before Texas' Republican primary, Abbott demanded that...
Who is Lauren Handy, the woman living in a Capitol Hill home where 5 fetuses were found
WASHINGTON — What began as DC Police investigating a tip of biohazard material being stored in a Capitol Hill rowhouse has spiraled into a discovery of fetuses and allegations of violations of abortion laws. DC Police discovered five fetuses at the home of an anti-abortion activist in Capitol Hill...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0