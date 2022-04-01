Pitt Recruiting News: Panthers Offer Michigan Corner/Athlete

Pitt adds another scholarship offer after a busy week of recruiting.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have extended a scholarship offer to 2024 3-star Michigan cornerback Jamir Benjamin.

Benjamin is from West Bloomfield High School in West Bloomfield, Michigan. He currently has offers from Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Marshall, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, Tennessee, Toledo and West Virginia. The cornerback received his offer secondary coach Archie Collins.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound corner/athlete completed his sophomore season in the fall.

