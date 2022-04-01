ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Tuukka Rask shared the advice he gave to Jeremy Swayman

By Hayden Bird
Boston
Boston
 1 day ago

"That’s what I’m kind of looking forward to helping him with."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XYXo9_0ewTlDie00
Tuukka Rask during the national anthem prior to a Bruins-Flyers game in January, 2022. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Bruins demolished the Devils 8-1 on Thursday. Five Boston players finished the night with multiple points in the game. North Billerica native Marc McLaughlin scored in his NHL debut.

The Bruins also honored recently retired goaltender Tuukka Rask with a ceremonial puck drop prior to the game.

Rask’s advice to Jeremy Swayman: With the 35-year-old Rask stepping aside, 23-year-old Jeremy Swayman will continue to get his chance alongside fellow Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark.

Rask, speaking to reporters prior to his ceremonial puck drop on Thursday, said that he looks forward to helping Swayman even though his planned comeback — which lasted four games in 2022 before his retirement — didn’t work out.

“He’s a great kid,” Rask said of Swayman. “He’s got a great head on his shoulders. Very talented. So, you know, I was kind of looking forward to that, being a mentor on the ice. Obviously didn’t work out that way. But now when I’m like on the other side not playing anymore, we still have that connection. We communicate, and I try to help any way I can.”

The psychological challenges of being a goalie can be immense, and Rask said he hopes to be a resource for Swayman whenever he needs it.

“I think mostly from me to him, it’s going to be helping guide him mentally, I think,” Rask explained. “I know what it’s like to play here as a young goalie, there’s a lot of pressure on you. So I told him right after I retired, ‘Call me if you need anything and just make sure that you don’t go too high or too low because it’s easy to kind of snowball from that either way.’ So that’s what I’m kind of looking forward to helping him with.”

Swayman, now in his second season with Boston, currently holds a 19-9 record with a 2.24 GAA.

Trivia: Can you name this baseball player based on the transaction history of his career via Baseball Reference?

June 4, 1984: Drafted by the California Angels in the 17th round of the 1984 amateur draft. Player signed June 8, 1984.

March 14, 1991: Traded by the California Angels to the Milwaukee Brewers for Dave Parker.

November 17, 1992: Traded by the Milwaukee Brewers to the Colorado Rockies for Kevin Reimer.

October 30, 1999: Traded by the Colorado Rockies with cash to the Cincinnati Reds for Stan Belinda and Jeffrey Hammonds.

August 31, 2000: Traded by the Cincinnati Reds to the Boston Red Sox for John Curtice (minors) and Chris Reitsma.

November 5, 2001: Granted Free Agency.

More from Boston.com:

  • Adrian Wojnarowski says Robert Williams’ 4-6 week timeline is ‘conservative’
  • Robert Kraft discussed his expectations for Mac Jones and the Patriots heading into a ‘big year’
  • Celtics announcer Mike Gorman says he wants to continue for ‘two years at least’

In honor of April Fool’s Day, looking back at an iconic prank: The time Joe Carter and the Blue Jays pretended to auction off Derek Bell’s car to a fan. Carter offered some hilarious background in a 2019 interview.

newly-announced Home Run Derby X competition

:

On this day: In 1973, John Havlicek scored a career-high 54 points in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Hawks. Havlicek and Jo Jo White (who added 34 points with 10 assists) paced Boston to a 134-109 win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28TxZm_0ewTlDie00

Daily highlight: U.S. international Catarina Macario capped Lyon’s Champions League win over Juventus with a skillful spin and score on Thursday.

Trivia answer: Dante Bichette

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Boston
Boston

44K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

16M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WHAV

Roster Shows Which Former Bruins Take on Haverhill Police Saturday in Benefit Game

Fifteen former Boston Bruins hockey players are on the list to take on the Haverhill Police Hockey Club for a benefit game tomorrow. The newly released roster shows the Bruins Alumni team includes Cleon Daskalakis, Reggie Lemelin. Kenny Hodge, Rick Smith, Ken Linseman, Tom Songin, Mark Mowers, Frank Simonetti, Bill Bennett, Steve Leach, Mike Mottau, John Carter, Bruce Crowder. Dave Shaw and Andrew Alberts. (See more information about the players below.)
NHL
NESN

Marc McLaughlin Clearly Has Impressed Bruins Veteran Brad Marchand

BOSTON — Marc McLaughlin may have made his NHL debut Thursday night against the New Jersey Devils, an 8-1 victory in which he scored his first career goal, but the Boston College product seemingly has impressed Bruins veteran Brad Marchand with more than just the individual performance. Marchand expressed...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Swayman
Person
Linus Ullmark
Person
Tuukka Rask
Person
Dave Parker
Person
Jeffrey Hammonds
Person
Stan Belinda
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Dante Bichette
Person
Kevin Reimer
Person
John Havlicek
ABC6.com

Bruins honor retired goalie Rask after injury ended career

BOSTON (AP) — After a 15-year career in which he etched his name on the Stanley Cup and the Vezina Trophy, Tuukka Rask is focusing now on avoiding the rink. “Don’t even go there. Not yet,” the retired Bruins goalie said Thursday night when asked if his daughters had taken up hockey. “They’re into dance and whatnot. If I have to go and spend my days at hockey rinks, so be it. But not really at the top of my list.”
NHL
NESN

Marc McLaughlin Scores In NHL Debut As Bruins Tally Six (!) In Second

BOSTON — Bruins forward Marc McLaughlin, a native of Billerica, Mass., scored his first career goal in his NHL debut Thursday as Boston scored six goals in the second period while hosting the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden. Boston took a 8-1 advantage into the final 20 minutes.
NHL
NESN

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blue Jackets Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins return to full strength as they look to swat away the Columbus Blue Jackets. Bruce Cassidy revealed to reporters Saturday after morning skate he’ll re-insert Craig Smith and Nick Foligno into the Bruins lineup for Saturday’s matchup. Smith and Foligno missed Thursday’s rout of the New Jersey Devils due to illness and a lower-body injury, respectively. Although Anton Blidh filled in for Foligno and Marc McLaughlin enjoyed a dream debut as Smith’s replacement, the veterans reclaim their respective lineup spots in Boston’s lineup.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jays#Colorado Rockies#Mmclaughlin 26#Nhlbruins
NESN

Tuukka Rask Teases New Position In Bruins Organization After Retirement

Tuukka Rask retired from the NHL in February, but the legendary goaltender may not have finished his run with the Boston Bruins organization. Rask, speaking to reporters prior to his ceremonial puck drop at TD Garden on Thursday, said he is working to return to the Bruins organization, though it won’t be on the ice.
NHL
NHL

Caufield of Canadiens named NHL Rookie of the Month for March

NEW YORK - Montreal Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield, who led all rookies with seven goals and 15 points (7-8-15) as well as three power-play goals (tied), five power-play assists and eight power-play points (3-5-8) in 15 games, has been named the NHL's "Rookie of the Month" for March. Caufield...
NHL
Boston

Celtics announcer Mike Gorman says he wants to continue for ‘two years at least’

"If you were to ask me that again three months ago, I might have said maybe a year." Celtics play-by-play announcer Mike Gorman called his first game for the team in 1981. More than 41 years later, Gorman is still going strong, and the Celtics’ recent resurgence seems to have reinvigorated his interest in the team. In an appearance on the Celtics Beat podcast on CLNS, Gorman told Adam Kaufman he wants to continue calling Celtics game for at least two more seasons.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Hockey
Boston

Checking in with the Red Sox’ top 10 prospects

Marcelo Mayer and Triston Casas headline a strong list of prospects who could don Red Sox uniforms in the future. The MLB regular season is now less than a week away, and the Red Sox have started rolling out the lineups they’ll play when the games mean something starting next Thursday. That means you won’t see as much of the team’s young guns — most of which have already been sent back to the minors already — from here on out.
MLB
Boston

Where Jackie Bradley Jr. fits in with the Red Sox’ focus on improved defense

Will Bradley Jr. hit well enough for the Sox to keep him in right field?. We have spent an inordinate amount of time this spring thinking about both the Red Sox infield setup and the pitching staff. With good reason, given the money on the table for each group and, especially on the pitching side, the never-ending feeling what’s here isn’t enough.
MLB
Boston

Chris Sale provides ‘good news’ on rib injury following latest MRI

There's still no set timetable for his return. Red Sox ace Chris Sale is slowly, but surely, progressing from his rib cage stress fracture with Opening Day looming. Sale shared good news Saturday from his latest MRI on his rib injury, which occurred during pre-camp on Feb. 24. “The bone...
MLB
NESN

David Pastrnak Scored Overtime Goal In Last Meeting With Blue Jackets

When the Boston Bruins faced the Columbus Blue Jackets last, they secured a road win in overtime thanks to David Pastrnak. On March 5th, Pastrnak potted the game-winning shootout goal in typical Pasta fashion. The Bruins face the Blue Jackets again, this time home at TD Garden, on Saturday night.
NHL
Boston

Brad Stevens won’t clarify Celtics’ vaccination status as playoffs loom

Stevens also talked about Jayson Tatum picking up his 13th technical foul against the Miami Heat, saying the Heat's physical style "got to" Tatum and the Celtics. The Celtics might have other issues to worry about aside from whether or not they can secure the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed. But president of basketball operations Brad Stevens isn’t willing to talk about one of the emerging elephants in the room.
NBA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy