ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Ralf Rangnick 'didn't understand' why England fans booed Harry Maguire

By Matt O'Connor-Simpson
90min
90min
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Ralf Rangnick has admitted that he didn't understand why Harry Maguire was booed by England fans...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester United vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Fred cancels out Kelechi Iheanacho goal

Manchester United welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon in desperate needs of three points to boost their hopes of a top four finish and Champions League football next season.Ralf Rangnick’s side endured more misery before the international break when the Red Devils were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid. Rangnick is now out of contention to win a trophy this season, but his job as interim can still be regarded as a success if they can land a top four finish, but Arsenal’s form means United have little room for error....
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Gary Neville claims Gareth Southgate will be confident England can get out of their World Cup group but believes the Three Lions would prefer NOT to play either Scotland or Wales

Gary Neville believes England should be confident after their World Cup draw despite feeling that each of their opponents will pose the Three Lions some difficulty. In Friday's draw, England were placed against United States and Iran - with the Three Lions set to play the latter on the opening day of the tournament on November 25.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Serge Aurier
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Brendan Rodgers
BBC

Women's Six Nations: England's Natasha Hunt returns against Italy

Date: Sunday, 3 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma. Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Scrum-half Natasha Hunt will make her first England appearance since November 2020 in Sunday's Women's Six Nations game in Italy. Hunt "stepped back" from international rugby...
WORLD
90min

FC Cincinnati name former USMNT defender Eric Lichaj as Under-19 head coach

FC Cincinnati have named former United States international Eric Lichaj as the club's Under-19 head coach. Still only 33 years old, Lichaj retired last year following a playing career that took in spells with the likes of Aston Villa, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, and Hull City in England, as well as Fatih Karagumruk in the Turkish Super Lig.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Uk#Lions#The Red Army#Foxes
The Independent

Fred rescues draw as Manchester United struggle against Leicester

Manchester United delivered a lacklustre performance in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo but Fred rescued a point in a 1-1 draw against Leicester at Old Trafford.United lacked a cutting edge without Ronaldo, who missed out because of illness, and they fell behind just after the hour mark when Kelechi Iheanacho bent down to head beyond goalkeeper David de Gea.The hosts levelled within three minutes of going behind as Fred slotted in after Kasper Schmeichel had saved Bruno Fernandes’ low effort but it was Leicester who appeared likeliest to score again.Honours even at Old Trafford 👊#MUNLEI pic.twitter.com/VtRjjNTh4j— Premier League (@premierleague) April...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

102
Followers
1K+
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy