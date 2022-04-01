ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

Lebanon police shooting: We now know identities of those killed and injured

By Joe Mason, Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
 1 day ago

In a grim news conference Friday morning, flanked by grieving police officers, Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf identified the police officers who were shot while responding to a burglary at 1108 Forest St., Lebanon, on Thursday.

Lt. William Lebo was killed when he and three other officers responded to a report of a burglary Thursday afternoon. Lebo was a 40-year veteran of the department and was one month from retirement.

Officers Ryan Adams and Derek Underkoffler were also shot and critically wounded. They are both 32 years old and each has seven years of service on the force.

Hess Graf identified the shooter as Travis Shaud, 34, of Lebanon. He was shot and killed by police.

Timeline: What led to the fatal police shooting in Lebanon

News conference: One Lebanon officer killed, two injured in shooting, according to Mayor Sherry Capello

Strong, but human One officer and suspect dead, two officers injured in domestic incident

Shaud has a criminal record that includes two assault convictions. In 2020, he pleaded guilty to simple assault for an incident that occurred in June 2019 and was sentenced to nine days to 23 months. He also pleaded guilty to simple assault for a December 2018 incident and received probation.

A protection-from-abuse order was filed against Shaud in 2021 for physical abuse of his infant daughter.

Hess Graf said Shaud had forced his way into a family member's house. When that family member returned home on Thursday and found that Shaud had broken in, they called 911. Police responded and attempted to enter the home. Shaud immediately opened fire on four city police officers. Officers returned fire and Shaud was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to a news release, Shaud suffered from years of mental health issues, and he resisted attempts by family to intervene.

Longtime friend of the Shaud family Susan Schott believes Shaud went to his childhood home on Forest Street in a manic state to confront his stepfather.

“Travis was a wonderful person when he was OK,” Schott said. “But as soon as I heard the address, I knew what happened.”

Hess Graf, whose husband is a Pennsylvania state trooper, spoke on the risks police take every day.

“Every time an officer responds to a call, he risks his life,” she said. “He responds knowing he may give the ultimate sacrifice for his community. The Lebanon City Police Department acted with utter bravery and every officer deserves to be commended for the fearless actions undertaken yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the City Police Department, and with the families of both the wounded and the fallen.”

At the news conference, Lebanon Police Chief Todd Breiner was not taking questions from news media, but he could be seen hugging weeping members of police and sheriff’s office.

Residents who live in the area of Forest Street describe it as a quiet, friendly neighborhood. Everyone knows each other.

Jeremiah Roeder, who lives on nearby Dodge Street, said he was at work not far away when he noticed a couple of police cars flying by with their sirens on, but did not think much of it.

By the time he arrived home, it was all over.

“It’s just a horrible situation,” Roeder said. “It just goes to show no matter how safe you think your neighborhood is, crazy things can happen.”

Some residents declined to give their names, but one described hearing three to four shots and a rapid succession of six to eight more. She saw the injured police officers at the scene. The incident has her all scattered inside.

Will Pena, who works at the nearby B&A Paradise Pizzeria, a frequent stop for some officers, saw law enforcement from all over the county responding to the incident yesterday.  He said he knew it was serious when they called in the cavalry like that. Some of the law enforcement vehicles were parked in their parking lot.  “Our heart goes out to them,” Pena said.  The pizzeria will be offering 50 percent off to law enforcement through Sunday, he said.

Reporters Matt Toth, Jack Panyard, Teresa Boeckel, Angel Albring, Mike Argento and Dylan Segelbaum contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Lebanon police shooting: We now know identities of those killed and injured

