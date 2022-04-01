ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Big Ten 2022 Spring Game Schedule, Depth Charts

By MNWildcat
offtackleempire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan’s spring game is this Saturday, April 2, at 11am CT. It’ll be on BTN. As a result, we feel* obligated to tell you when all the Big Ten spring games are. *The content wheel requires sacrifices. Here’s a table if you want to just skip to...

www.offtackleempire.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Third Iowa player hits transfer portal since conclusion of college hoops season

Another member of Iowa’s men’s basketball team is entering the transfer portal. Verbal Commits reported on Friday that Austin Ash has become the latest Hawkeye to consider his options outside of Iowa City. He joins guard Joe Toussaint and reserve big man Josh Ogundele to hit the portal since the end of Iowa’s 2021-22 season.
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 Iowa Hawkeyes commitment tracker

After landing the nation’s No. 28 class according to both On3 and Rivals in 2022, Iowa is looking to build upon that success on the recruiting trail and continue stockpiling talent in the 2023 class. This list will be continually updated as new players commit, but here’s a look at who is committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2023 class. QB Marco Lainez III - Hun High School (Princeton, N.J.)https://twitter.com/MarcoLainez5/status/1470438548251856910?s=20&t=3FZ5SaXNtcFQ-OYK17FnVA Marco Lainez III is a four-star quarterback recruit according to the 247Sports composite rankings, the On3 consensus rankings and Rivals. According to Rivals, Lainez III is the nation's No. 14 quarterback in...
IOWA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes tied for the most returning starters among Big Ten programs entering the 2022 season

Among Big Ten teams, Iowa has the most returning starters. Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan took a look at returning starters on Big Ten teams and Iowa is tied for the most returning starters. According to Lassan, Iowa has 17 returning starters. That number for the Hawkeyes is actually 15 returning starters. Iowa is replacing three starters offensively: running back Tyler Goodson, All-American center Tyler Linderbaum and left guard Kyler Schott. Goodson rushed for 1,151 yards on 256 carries with six rushing touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 247 yards and a score. Linderbaum started each of the team’s 35 games over...
IOWA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Indiana State
saturdaytradition.com

Jack Nunge nets game-winner as Xavier captures NIT Championship

Jack Nunge’s first season away from Iowa ended in a dramatic game-winner Thursday evening. After leaving the Hawkeyes following a tumultuous personal year, Nunge landed at Xavier for the 2021-22 season. The Musketeers missed out on the NCAA Tournament but have been playing in the NIT. Thursday was the...
BASKETBALL
KCAU 9 News

USD women’s basketball coach leaving for West Virginia

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota women’s basketball team will be searching for a new head coach.  Dawn Plitzuweit has been announced as West Virginia’s newest coach. The Mountaineers play in the Big 12. West Virginia announced the move in a Tweet. Plitzuweit recently led the Coyotes to their first NCAA Tournament win and […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
The Hawk Eye

Burlington native Xavior Williams playing the waiting game for NFL Draft

IOWA CITY — Twenty-five days. A lifetime of waiting, working and dreaming all boils down to 25 days for Burlington native Xavior Williams. Williams, a former West Burlington-Notre Dame, University of Northern Iowa and University of Iowa football standout, has dreamed of playing in the National Football League for the majority of his life.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Gophers#Michigan State Spartans#Iowa Hawkeyes#American Football#College Football#Seo#Depth Charts#Btn Ol#Btn Indiana Hoosiers#Maryland Terrapins#Btn Michigan Wolverines#Btn Michigan State
KCRG.com

Drake Relays will be “back on track” with a full crowd

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Drake Relays have a new slogan this year: back on track. After running in front of sold crowds for over 50 years, the crowd was limited due to Covid in 2021. The relays will back to their normal schedule in 2022 from April 27th through the 30th.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

New-look Cyclones on display at Ames High

AMES, Iowa — Ames High is used to cheering on the Little Cyclones. Friday, the actual Cyclones took the field for an open practice. As KCCI's Jeff Dubrof reports, ISU's new crop of playmakers is showing early promise. ISU will hold an open practice next Friday at Gilbert High...
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy