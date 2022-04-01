ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Here’s why you don’t need to feel sore after a workout to know it’s worked

By Become an author
The Conversation UK
The Conversation UK
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EGrcN_0ewTiqoG00
Delayed onset muscle soreness – better known as DOMS – is a common experience for many who exercise. Branislav Nenin/ Shutterstock

“No pain, no gain” is a commonly used expression when it comes to getting in shape. It may also be why many of us think that you need to feel sore after a workout to know that you’ve done enough.

There are many reasons why your muscles might get sore after a workout. But, contrary to popular belief, you don’t necessarily need to feel sore in the hours or days after exercise to know you’ve had a good workout.

Delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS) is the scientific term to describe the sore and tender feeling our muscles have after a workout. Typically, it happens after we’ve done particularly strenuous exercise, or if we do exercise we aren’t used to. It can happen after any type of exercise, though it’s more common after eccentric exercise. These are movements where the muscles resist a load as they’re stretched (such as when you’re running downhill or descending stairs). The smaller upper-limb muscles (such as your biceps and shoulders) can be more susceptible to DOMS as they may not be accustomed to eccentric exercise.

While DOMS can happen even hours after a workout, it usually peaks about two days later, depending on the intensity and volume of exercise. But though DOMS is common, the reason it happens remains poorly understood – though researchers do have a few theories about what’s going on.

The current scientific theory is that DOMS is linked to a combination of:

  1. Mechanical damage (to the protein structure of the muscle fibre),
  2. Damage to the membrane encasing the muscle fibre,
  3. Damage to the connective tissue surrounding the muscle fibres,
  4. The body’s inflammatory response, causing further muscle protein breakdown and stimulating certain nerves, causing pain.

A certain degree of exercise-induced muscle damage is probably necessary to help build larger, stronger muscles. In fact, while muscle damage from exercise may reduce how well muscles work after a workout (sometimes even for up to two weeks), you’re less likely to experience DOMS to the same degree the next time you exercise. This may also explain why people who exercise regularly don’t experience DOMS as often.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KoEc5_0ewTiqoG00
Done regularly, exercises such as deadlifts may help reduce muscle soreness after workouts. Ihor Bulyhin/ Shutterstock

Regular weight training, focusing on eccentric exercises (such as squats, deadlifts and bench presses) have also been shown to reduce the damaging effect of exercise on the muscles after ten training sessions. There are probably a number of reasons for this, but it largely has to do with the muscle becoming better at protecting against damage.

How often and how severe a person experiences DOMS varies from person to person. However, older people may be more susceptible to both exercise-induced muscle damage and DOMS, possibly due to their muscles being less able to recover after strenuous exercise. Research has also shown that people with a certain genetic makeup are better able to recover from eccentric exercise than other people who did the exact same workout.

If you’re starting out a new exercise programme and your first workout is particularly intense or long-lasting, it’s pretty difficult to avoid DOMS. Adding more eccentric exercises into your training programme may also lead to DOMS. But again, being sore doesn’t necessarily mean you’ve had a more effective session – it just means you’re doing something your muscles aren’t used to.

So if you regularly exercise and find you aren’t feeling as sore later in the day or even in the days after your workout, rest assured that your workout is still working – your muscles have just gotten better at dealing with the damage and recovering from it.

If you want to get fitter and stronger, instead of feeling like you need to workout until you’re sore, concentrate instead on a principle called “progressive overload”. This is where you gradually increase how much exercise you do each time – such as performing extra reps on an exercise, or adding additional weight. Not only is progressive overload shown to be an effective way to build muscle and strength, it may also decrease how often you experience DOMS. Studies show even a few weeks of regularly using progressive overload during workouts is enough to see this effect.

So instead of measuring how effective your workout has been based on how sore you are, try instead to gradually increase either the number of reps you do each week, or the amount of weight you lift. These incremental gains in fitness and strength will show you just how effective your previous workouts have been.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Conversation UK
The Conversation UK

4K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
shefinds

The One Exercise You Should Never Do If You Have High Blood Pressure–It’s So Dangerous!

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a condition where your blood pumps through your blood vessels with too much force. While your blood needs a level of this pressure to efficiently move through your body, when it becomes too intense, it can do significant damage on your veins and arteries. “In the US, 47% of the population is diagnosed with hypertension (meaning likely more have it but are yet diagnosed),” Says Dr. Rand McClain, Chief Medical Officer of LCR Health. While uncontrollable things like genetics can increase your risk, your lifestyle can play a role—things like lack of exercise, poor nutrition, excess alcohol consumption, and tobacco use can significantly increase your risk.
FITNESS
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Put These 4 Ingredients On Your Plate Every Day For Faster Weight Loss

Just as regular exercise and ample hydration support weight loss, a well-balanced diet does too, and this is just as important. Nourishing and taking care of your body is crucial, and what better way to do this than with 4 expert-approved foods often linked to healthy weight loss? We checked in with registered dietitians Melissa Mitri, MS, RD and Rebecca Schilling, RDN, LDN, who both offer vital suggestions and meal tips for staying on track and losing weight faster than you might think.
DIETS
shefinds

Trainers Agree: The One Core Exercise You Should Be Doing Everyday For A Flat Stomach

For many of us, having a flatter stomach is one of those fitness goals that feels unattainable and pointless. While having a perfectly flat, toned stomach with visible abs requires a lifestyle regimen that isn’t sustainable for everyone. But, building strength in your core holds benefits beyond aesthetics—while it can help give your stomach a flatter look, having a strong core can improve your overall wellness. We asked Rachel Hall, Fitness Director of Body FX, and Denise Cervantes, a Sports Fitness Specialist, how to boost your core strength and what exercise you should do for a more toned, flatter stomach.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muscle Soreness#Sore Muscles#Muscle Pain#Muscle Tissue#Doms
LIVESTRONG.com

The Only 5 Exercises You Need to Get Strong

Getting stronger requires progressively lifting heavier weight, and the best strength-training exercises are those that challenge your muscles, balance and coordination. By focusing on these three things, you'll build functional strength that carries over to everyday life. The best exercises to build strength are compound movements, says Teddy Savage, CPT,...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
iheart.com

These Are Some Best Eating Habits to Shrink Belly Fat

If you are struggling to lose belly fat, think about what are some unhealthy habits you have been doing that makes you gain weight. Making changes might be hard but switching out certain foods and adding healthy habits are a great way to lose fat and you'll see the changes over time. Don't think of it as a diet but a lifestyle for a happier and more energized life.
FITNESS
boxrox.com

Best Leg Workout Tips for Bigger Legs

Use these leg workout tips for bigger legs if you struggle with growing your legs. These great tips are compiled by Jeff from Athlean X. “If you have been looking for a leg workout to build bigger legs, then you need to watch these 5 tips that can apply to any workout for legs. It isn’t always about the split that you are doing that determines how big your quads and hamstrings are going to become. Instead, it’s the way you perform your leg exercises and how you load the exercises you are performing that can make a difference in the results you see.”
WORKOUTS
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Be Eating These Heart-Healthy Foods Everyday As You Age

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States, according to the FDA. While things like genetics and pre-existing conditions can put you at higher risk, the best way to take care of your heart is to be proactive—eating well, getting regular exercise, and prioritizing stress management are all key components to a heart healthy lifestyle. Knowing what foods you should be adding to your diet is just as important as knowing what you should avoid, so we asked Samantha McKinney, a registered dietitian at Life Time, what foods you should be eating everyday to keep your heart strong and healthy in the long term.
DIETS
shefinds

5 Metabolism-Boosting Tricks To Add To Your Day For Faster Weight Loss

Your metabolism is one of the most important factors in determining the ease of which you can lose weight, and with a faster metabolism comes the ability to achieve a healthy calorie deficit without depriving your body. The metabolism is dictated by a number of outside factors from genetics to your overall diet and exercise habits, but there are some small things you can integrate into your day to day life that will naturally speed it up with little to no added effort.
WEIGHT LOSS
TODAY.com

Strength training 101: Is it better to lift heavier weights or do more reps?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WEIGHT LOSS
POZ

Moving Better With Chronic Pain May Depend on Leg Strength

If you’re one of the many people living with HIV who experience chronic pain due to peripheral neuropathy, a trial published in the South African Journal of HIV Medicine suggests that trying to do moderate strength training on the muscles of your legs could help you move better and have better balance.
FITNESS
Well+Good

One of the Best Ways To Strengthen Muscles While You Walk Is Adding Weights—Pros Love the Kind You Can Wear

Gone are the days of the clunky, vintage, not-so-chic ankle or wrist weights weighing you down while you try to work some strength training into your walk (looking at you, '80s Jazzercise-style clunkers!). Adding weights to your daily walk is a simple way to add resistance for a little extra toning, while also getting your steps in. But not all are created equal: Cue Bala Bangles, the safe and convenient way to wear your weights while you do cardio.
WORKOUTS
Greatist

Wait, Does Vitamin D Really Help Weight Loss?

Maybe you’ve heard about taking vitamin D to ease depression, treat acne, or even help ease COVID-19 symptoms. But now people are talking about vitamin D for weight loss?!. No, it’s not just another fad. There’s actually a decent amount of evidence that shows a correlation between vitamin D levels and weight loss.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Conversation UK

The Conversation UK

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from British experts for the public. The Conversation U.K. finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy