Breaking barriers one tea at a time| Eryn Eats tastes at tea party with The Tea Bar 901

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning. GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the best ways to enjoy a hot afternoon in Florida is with a glass of iced tea in one hand and a fan in the other. There are dozens of variations of iced tea found in the south and most involve using black tea. But in this recipe, Paige uses ginger root and green tea. Once your tea is ready it is time to drizzle honey over the ice and pour in the tea. Get ready to take this tea to your next family outing or just sip and daydream under a shade tree.
Memphis, TN – The city of Memphis has heavily grieved the loss of Young Dolph following his murder at Makeda’s Cookies last November. Fans and family erected a touching memorial at the site of the murder on Airways Boulevard, but now the owner of the building that houses Makeda’s Cookies says it’s time for all of it to come down.
Tea time! When's the last time you attended a tea party? If your response is something like "when I was ten years old in my room with my teddy bears," then this experience will bring all those playtimes to life. Have you ever been to a real tea party? Were...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When it comes to staying healthy, supporting your immune system is a wise move. At all times of the year, viruses and germs can quickly lead to the cold, flu, or a host of other illnesses. In addition to common best practices (such as hand washing and physical distancing), immune-boosting teas proactively prevent sickness with all-natural ingredients.
Experts say that sore throats are often caused by a viral or bacterial infection that affects the tissue in the throat. Did you know that tea can help soothe the swelling and inflammation caused by a sore throat?
When Mickey Henry wants bread or ice-cream, aspirin or even a cut of meat, he rolls up to Jubilee Market, nine blocks away from his house. For the 70-year-old retired truck driver, who survives on social security and disability benefits, the store has been a godsend. This low-income, predominantly Black...
Comments / 0