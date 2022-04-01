ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Friday’s deals: $199 Roomba, $450 65-inch Roku TV, Arlo cameras, $50 air fryer, more

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 1 day ago

Today is a pretty terrible day to be online. Well, unless you’re looking for Amazon deals and other great deals, that is. April Fools jokes are so boring and lame, yet people insist on keeping this horrible trend alive each year. It’s very annoying, but we do have some good news. The deals we found today are no joke if you’re looking to save on Roombas, Roku TVs, Arlo cameras, Ultrean air fryers, and much more!

In this big roundup, we’re going to showcase all the best deals we found on Friday, April 1, 2022.

5 best deals of the day on Friday, April 1

To get the ball rolling, we’re going to share our five favorite deals of the day.

All the deals in this roundup are obviously impressive. But these top 5 daily deals are extra special, offering deep discounts on some of the most popular products out there.

  1. The insanely popular iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum is on sale for just $199 instead of $300 today!
  2. Score a nice big TCL 65-inch 4K Roku smart TV for just $449.99, down from $800
  3. Ultrean’s best-selling AF01 air fryer with 22,000 5-star Amazon ratings is on sale for $49.99, matching the all-time low price
  4. Arlo Essential Spotlight Cameras are on sale with deep discounts if you pick up some refurbs before they sell out. Save up to $90!
  5. Amazon’s AirPods Pro rivals — the popular Echo Buds — are on sale for a new all-time low price of just $49.99! AirPods Pro retail for $249, so Echo Buds are $200 cheaper right now.

Needless to say, that’s just the tip of the iceberg today.

Head over to the special Amazon daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

  • The brand new iPad Air 5 with Apple’s blazing-fast M1 chip just got its first discount ever at Amazon!
  • Also, Apple’s super-popular iPad Air 4 has a huge discount of $130 off today — that means you can get one for just $469.99!
  • Does your car have Apple CarPlay? Turn it into wireless CarPlay for just $85 with this deal on the CarlinKit 3.0 wireless CarPlay adapter!

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥

💸 All-time low prices 💸

Check out more of today’s hottest daily deals right here:

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Comments / 0

BGR.com
BGR.com

310K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

114M+

Views

Related
BGR.com

The Roku Channel added 15 new free channels in one major region

There are plenty of ways to watch the best streaming shows and movies, but many people turn to Roku. Roku is best known for its standalone streaming players, but the company has also dominated the smart TV market in recent years. In 2020, Roku TVs accounted for 38% of smart TVs sold in the US. But Roku is more than just a device maker.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch TV today

When it comes to watching TV and a home theater system, nothing beats a 70-inch 4K smart TV. The problem is, good ones can be pretty expensive, but luckily Best Buy has a great deal on a 70-inch TCL Class 4-Series LED smart TV going for just $500, down from its normal price of $830. That’s a whopping $330 discount and probably one of the best 70-inch TV deals you’re going to find today.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
MySanAntonio

Firestick vs Roku: Which Streaming Device Should You Choose for 2022?

The act of streaming content has exploded in recent years. While streaming was predicted to grow already, the coronavirus pandemic truly helped to speed up that growth since many people were stuck at home with nothing to do. But when you are going to stream on your television screen, you...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 70-inch TV is at Walmart

Every great home theater deserves a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re thinking big for your next 4K TV purchase, we’ve got one of the best 70-inch TV deals waiting just for you. The LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is just $627 at Walmart today, which brings you a savings of $173 off the regular price of $800. Free shipping is also included, a great bonus for such a large item, making this one of the best 4K TV deals and LG TV deals you’ll come across. Click over to Walmart now to claim this great 4K TV for your home theater.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Roku users get a new streaming channel for free starting today

Spanish-language content is a huge driver of global streaming activity at the moment. People spend tens of millions of hours each week, for example, bingeing Spanish TV shows on Netflix, according to the streamer’s latest global Top 10 list. Meanwhile, a new Spanish streaming service has also just launched this week. And it’s available to enjoy in the US by anyone who owns a Roku TV.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Deals#Amazon Fire Tv#4k Tv#Roomba#Roku Tv#Ultrean#K Roku#Echo Buds
Android Authority

How to get Spectrum TV on Roku

There's only one real catch to watching Spectrum on Roku TVs and add-on streamers. The point of buying a Roku device, usually, is freeing yourself from cable or satellite packages, but if you don’t want to abandon a service like Spectrum TV, you can keep using it when you upgrade. Here’s how to get Spectrum on Roku and the app’s requirements.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Mysterious beams of light in the sky have been spotted around the world

Multiple people spotted a mysterious beam of light in the sky last week. The “red flare”, as many described it, was spotted by people in Houston and other places throughout the world. While the strange red flare might give off extraterrestrial vibes due to its mystery, the phenomenon was most likely nothing quite as extraordinary, some say.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Best Buy Sale: Get this 65-inch 4K TV for $400 while stock lasts

Best Buy TV deals are usually pretty sweet, as demonstrated by this TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV deal. Right now, you can snap it up for just $400 saving you $100 on the usual price. A chunky savings, it’s the ideal time to enjoy a big screen experience for less. Compared to other 4K TV deals, it’s certainly very appealing. Snap it up now while stock lasts. We can’t see it sticking around for long.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Instagram
Digital Trends

Save $800 on this massive 85-inch Sony TV at Best Buy today

If you want to upgrade your home theater setup with a massive display, you shouldn’t forget to take advantage of the discounts from retailers’ 4K TV deals. It’s highly recommended that you start your search with Best Buy TV deals, which include offers for a wide range of brands. If you’re looking for Sony TV deals in particular, you might want to avail yourself of Best Buy’s $800 discount for the 85-inch Sony X91J 4K TV, which brings its price down to $2,000 from its original price of $2,800.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This Samsung 60-inch TV is marked down to only $448 today

It’s always a good time to take advantage of 4K TV deals, because you deserve to enjoy your favorite shows on the best display that your budget allows. If you think it’s time to make an investment, it’s highly recommended that you browse Walmart TV deals. The retailer offers discounts on different brands like Samsung TV deals, which currently include a $150 discount on the 60-inch Samsung TU7000 4K TV that makes it more affordable at just $448, compared to its original price of $598.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

If you bought these cookies at Walmart, there’s a serious recall you should see

With Easter almost here, you’re probably stocking up on Easter candy for the holiday. That means buying all sorts of treats for your kids’ Easter egg hunt… or just for yourself. If you have already purchased the Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit from Walmart, you should know Wilton issued a potentially serious recall. The product contains milk that the ingredients label fails to identify.
LIFESTYLE
BGR.com

Startling sinkholes hundreds of feet wide have formed in the Arctic seafloor

A new study from researchers at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) has given us insight into several rapid changes in the Arctic seafloor. The new study outlines several new sinkholes in the Arctic seafloor’s ancient permafrost. Scientists say the largest of the sinkholes has formed over the past decade, a stark reminder of how much climate change affects our planet.
EARTH SCIENCE
PC Magazine

The Roku Channel Review

For countless entertainment seekers, Roku serves as a gateway to video streaming. Whether it’s through a Roku media streaming device or Roku software directly built into your smart TV, Roku is the platform we go to in order to reach the video services we love. However, Roku also offers its own video streaming service, The Roku Channel, for free. It doesn’t surpass the best paid options, or even the free tier of Editors’ Choice pick Peacock, but the ad-supported service is worth checking out.
TV & VIDEOS
pocketnow.com

Every single Apple iPad model is on sale today!

We start today’s deals with tons of savings on Apple devices. First up, we have the 10.2-inch base model that was launched last year. This iPad is now available starting at $309 after scoring a $20 discount on its Wi-Fi-only model that comes packed with 64GB storage space and Apple’s A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. This model also features Touch ID for biometric authentication and Apple Pay, and stereo speakers. Unfortunately, you will have to settle for the Space Gray color option, as it is the only one getting a discount on this configuration.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Forget Siri, Put Alexa on Your iPhone Home Screen

Yes, you can talk to Alexa on all your Echo devices and your iPhone. Siri is fine (and Apple added a couple updates for its virtual assistant in iOS 15.4), but if you would rather converse with Amazon's voice assistant, you can just add the iOS Alexa app widget to your iPhone or iPad home screen. Once you set it up, one tap brings up the assistant you'd prefer to talk to.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

BGR.com

310K+
Followers
7K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy