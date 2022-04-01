ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Emporia State womens tennis at Northeastern State to begin busy weekend

By Greg Rahe
KVOE
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Emporia State women’s tennis team plays at Northeastern State Friday...

kvoe.com

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

Last remaining architect of Allen Fieldhouse hopes for KU win to top off momentous year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the only remaining architect of Allen Fieldhouse, Warren Corman will turn 96 in July, making for a lot of years and memories of watching his work become such an iconic house of basketball. Something he never expected. “It wasn’t an icon like we think of it now because it was just a big building with 17 thousand seats and everyone said, we wouldn’t fill it and it didn’t, we didn’t fill it,” said Corman.
WICHITA, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Washburn Rural girls soccer goes 3-0 at Olathe Northwest tournament

The No. 5 ranked Washburn Rural girls soccer team (4-0-0) took down two ranked foes this week when it took part in an early season tournament hosted by Olathe Northwest.  Washburn Rural defeated Shawnee Mission West on Tuesday, 3-0, followed by a win over No. 7 Olathe East, 2-1, on Thursday, and then capped off the week with a 2-0 win over No. 6 Olathe Northwest on Saturday.  ...
OLATHE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oologah, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Emporia, KS
Emporia, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Oologah, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
KAKE TV

Kansans prepping for Final Four in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - All around Wichita, businesses are getting ready for game day this Saturday where the University of Kansas Jayhawks will face off Villanova in the final four of the NCAA Tournament. And fans are hoping the team will get a shot at that national championship title. Jayhawk...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Dragon baseball sweeps Seward Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sophomore Ben McLaughlin extended his consecutive-game hitting streak to nine games in dramatic fashion on Friday with a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead the Hutchinson Community College baseball team to a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Seward County in the opening of a four-game Jayhawk West series at Hobart-Detter Field.
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeastern State#Womens#Central Oklahoma#Rockhurst
Hutch Post

Hutch High baseball salvages Friday split

Wichita East split with Hutch High Friday in a baseball doubleheader. Hutchinson watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in a 14-1 loss to Wichita East on Friday. Caiden Beavers and Bradyn Rodriguez each managed one hit for Hutch. Wichita East collected seven hits in game one. Eli...
HUTCHINSON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy