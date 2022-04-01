Emporia State womens tennis at Northeastern State to begin busy weekend

WACO, TX — The Baylor Softball team lost to the eighth-ranked Oklahoma State Cowgirls 6-1 in the first game of a weekend series. The Bears cut into an early OSU lead in the bottom of the second inning to make it 2-1, but couldn’t find a run the rest of the way as the Cowgirls […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the only remaining architect of Allen Fieldhouse, Warren Corman will turn 96 in July, making for a lot of years and memories of watching his work become such an iconic house of basketball. Something he never expected. “It wasn’t an icon like we think of it now because it was just a big building with 17 thousand seats and everyone said, we wouldn’t fill it and it didn’t, we didn’t fill it,” said Corman.
The No. 5 ranked Washburn Rural girls soccer team (4-0-0) took down two ranked foes this week when it took part in an early season tournament hosted by Olathe Northwest.
Washburn Rural defeated Shawnee Mission West on Tuesday, 3-0, followed by a win over No. 7 Olathe East, 2-1, on Thursday, and then capped off the week with a 2-0 win over No. 6 Olathe Northwest on Saturday.
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - All around Wichita, businesses are getting ready for game day this Saturday where the University of Kansas Jayhawks will face off Villanova in the final four of the NCAA Tournament. And fans are hoping the team will get a shot at that national championship title. Jayhawk...
NEW ORLEANS (KSNT)- Kansas Athletic Director Travis Goff grew up in Kansas and serving in his current role is something he’s still getting used to. “I wouldn’t change it for anything, being a Kansas native,” Goff said. Not only is the job a neat opportunity for a Kansas kid, but Goff says the things he […]
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sophomore Ben McLaughlin extended his consecutive-game hitting streak to nine games in dramatic fashion on Friday with a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead the Hutchinson Community College baseball team to a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Seward County in the opening of a four-game Jayhawk West series at Hobart-Detter Field.
Wichita East split with Hutch High Friday in a baseball doubleheader. Hutchinson watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in a 14-1 loss to Wichita East on Friday. Caiden Beavers and Bradyn Rodriguez each managed one hit for Hutch. Wichita East collected seven hits in game one. Eli...
