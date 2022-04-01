Emporia State womens tennis at Northeastern State to begin busy weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the only remaining architect of Allen Fieldhouse, Warren Corman will turn 96 in July, making for a lot of years and memories of watching his work become such an iconic house of basketball. Something he never expected. “It wasn’t an icon like we think of it now because it was just a big building with 17 thousand seats and everyone said, we wouldn’t fill it and it didn’t, we didn’t fill it,” said Corman.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO