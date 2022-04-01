ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Queen is 'Deeply Touched' By 1 Million Trees Planted in Her Honor

WHAS 11
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Queen has expressed gratitude after...

www.whas11.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Prince Charles plants tree at The National Arboretum for the Queen's Green Canopy project in honour of her Majesty's platinum jubilee - and gives the sapling his customary 'handshake' to wish it well

The Prince of Wales stepped out in Gloucestershire today, as he planted a tree in honour of The Queen's Green Canopy (QGC). QGC is a UK-wide Platinum Jubilee initiative which will create a lasting legacy in tribute to the Queen's 70 years of service to the nation, through a network of trees planted in her name.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platinum Jubilee#Buzz60
The Independent

Woman shares moment crab was removed from her ear after snorkelling: ‘Screaming in my soul’

A woman has left people horrified after sharing a video of the moment tweezers had to be used to remove a small crab from her ear after snorkelling.Wes, who goes by the username @wesdaisy on TikTok, shared a video of the incident, which took place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on the platform this week.In the video, which is set to the Oh No TikTok sound taken from the song Remember (Walking In The Sand) by The Shangri-Las, a man could be seen using tweezers to attempt to remove something from the TikToker’s ear.“Snorkelling in San Juan. A f**king crab...
MUSIC
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Question Answered: Here’s Why God Made A Dog

I'm a dog guy. Always have been. Oh, it's not that I hate cat's, cat's are fine. But dog's are...well, dog's. I've had several through the decades I've stumbled on the planet. The first I remember was Sparky, a collie-mix we had on the farm. She was followed by Sarge, a German Shepard on that same farm. He turned out to be the one my dad loved best, the one he said was smarter than a lot of people he knew. How special was Sarge? Dad had a polaroid of him on the wall of his Nursing Home room until the day he died at eighty-six.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

Country diary: Seeing the beauty in this world for the first time

The late winter light illuminates the lichens on the spire of the stained sandstone steeple. A single drifting white feather tells me we arrived too late. Tracing its trajectory in reverse, I find the peregrine tucked into a niche by the belfry, perched on a strut that holds a floodlight over the graveyard. The falcon, a small and well-fed tercel, has been here since the turn of the year, gargoyling the nooks and ledges of the church, haunting the town’s pigeons. The ground between the headstones is decorated with their spent feathers.
WORLD
countryliving.com

The most beautiful Cotswold villages and towns

Honey-hued cottages with thatched roofs, stone bridges over sparkling streams, miles of rolling green hills – the most beautiful Cotswold villages and towns provide the perfect backdrop for a dream countryside holiday in England. There’s a reason this picturesque part of the country is one of England’s 34 designated...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

The secret signs that betray your true class: Pin-sharp book by DETLEV PILTZ, who fell in love with England while staying with Theresa May's family, explains what the sound of your doorbell, the colour of your car and how you eat peas reveals about you

My first visit to England, in the summer of 1961, was as a 16-year-old German schoolboy taken in as a paying guest by a vicar and his wife. Their daughter, then a little girl of about five, was called Theresa and later became Prime Minister. Her father, the Reverend Hubert...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Mail

Mother raises eyebrows after revealing she shares a bunkbed with her son because it took him 'forever' to adjust to sleeping apart on Channel 5's Council House Swap

A mother raised eyebrows when she admitted to sharing a bunkbed with her son because it took him 'forever' to adjust to sleeping apart on last night's episode of Council House Swap. Artist Leonie appeared on the Channel 5 show because she wanted to swap her £105-a-week, two-bedroom house in...
TV & VIDEOS
Countrymom

My Great Aunt Wanted To Wear Her Nightie To Church

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission. My great aunt was a fascinating lady who could sit for hours and regale you with stories of yesteryear. As she aged, she began to slip into a form of dementia that sometimes made it difficult to know whether she was telling you something that had happened, or something that was created in her mind.
womansday.com

The Queen Is “Deeply Upset” That 3 Out of 4 of Her Kids Got Divorced

Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Welp, apparently, the Queen isn’t thrilled that the vast majority of her children’s marriages ended in divorce. In a new biography of the royal family titled Queen of Our Times: The Life of Queen Elizabeth II, author Robert Hardman says the fact that three out of her four kids got divorced was extremely upsetting to Her Majesty and she was filled with “despair.” Which seems like a kinda strong word, but okay!
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy