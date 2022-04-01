Emporia State baseball at Rogers State

The No. 4 Texas Tech baseball team will resume Big 12 play against the Kansas Jayhawks Friday through Sunday, April 1 through 3 at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence, Kan. The Red Raiders enter the series coming off a two-game series sweep against Stephen F. Austin on March 29 and 30.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of the Jayhawks’ biggest fans gathered here in Topeka for a watch party. The Topeka Jayhawks Club came together to cheer on KU for their sixteenth final four appearance. The Topeka Jayhawk Club has been coming to Wings Etc. for every March Madness...
June 23, 1972, President Nixon signed Title IX into law, prohibiting sex discrimination in educational institutions that receive federal funding. Title IX has largely been considered the springboard for high school and collegiate women’s sports to get where they are today — but the fight for equality is far from over. Every Thursday night at 10:00 p.m. leading up to the 50th anniversary of the law’s passing, 13 Sports will honor the women who changed the game for girls’ and women’s sports in Kansas.
Wichita East split with Hutch High Friday in a baseball doubleheader. Hutchinson watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in a 14-1 loss to Wichita East on Friday. Caiden Beavers and Bradyn Rodriguez each managed one hit for Hutch. Wichita East collected seven hits in game one. Eli...
Tuesday Triangular GREAT BEND, Kansas – After splitting a double header with Andale to start the season, the McPherson High School girls softball team, yet again, came away with a split in a triangular held in Great Bend by losing to the Manhattan Indians 4-3 in game one and beating the Great Bend Panthers 26-0 in a decisive game two victory. It was a heartbreaker for the Bullpups in game one.
Bartlesville High School’s soccer teams ended the week with a much happier feeling than with which they started it. Coming off losses Monday at Bixby, the Bruins and Lady Bruins zapped out district wins Thursday at Ponca City. The Lady Bruins hammered the Ponca City girls, 5-1, while the...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The cities of Lawrence and Wichita are celebrating the Jayhawks’ win Saturday night. One more game keeps the school from hanging another national championship banner up at the Allen Fieldhouse. Some fans chose to watch tonight’s game from the Allen Fieldhouse and brought the same energy as they would for any other home game.
