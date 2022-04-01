ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Wall Street opens higher as U.S. adds another 431,000 jobs

WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pNPBX_0ewTgWzk00
Financial Markets Wall Street In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, a pair of traders work on the floor, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Stocks edged lower in midday trading on Wall Street Thursday and oil prices fell as President Joe Biden ordered the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's strategic petroleum reserve. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP) (Courtney Crow)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are starting the second quarter with slight gains after the government reported another month of robust hiring. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite are heading toward gains for the week; the Dow Jones Industrial Average is also up Friday but still on track for a weekly decline. A resurgence of Russian attacks dashed hopes for a cessation of widespread violence in Ukraine. The Labor Department said the U.S. added 431,000 jobs last month, a resilient showing amid the highest inflation in four decades. U.S. crude oil dipped below $100 a barrel. Shares in Asia were mixed, while European benchmarks gained. Treasury yields are rising.

Wall Street is poised to open higher Friday after the government reported another month of robust hiring in the U.S., while a resurgence in Russian attacks dashed hopes for a cessation of widespread violence in Ukraine.

Futures for the Dow industrials and S&P 500 rose 0.5% in premarket trading and prices for U.S. crude oil dipped below $100 per barrel. Shares in Asia were mixed, while European benchmarks gained.

The U.S. economy added another 431,000 jobs in March, a sign of the economy’s resilience in the face of a still-destructive pandemic and the highest inflation in 40 years. The Labor Department’s report Friday showed that last month’s job growth helped reduce the unemployment rate to 3.6%, the lowest level since the pandemic erupted two years ago.

Despite surging inflation, the U.S. economy has cranked out more than 400,000 jobs every month for nearly a year.

Shares in Europe rose despite a report that consumer prices in the 19 countries that use the euro currency rose by an annual rate of 7.5% in March, the fifth straight monthly record. Spiking energy costs are the main factor driving inflation in Europe, with those prices surging 44.7% last month, up from 32% in February, Eurostat said.

Oil and gas prices had already been rising because of increasing demand from economies recovering from the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic. They jumped higher after Russia, a major oil and gas producer, invaded Ukraine, on fears that sanctions and export restrictions could crimp supplies.

Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.4%, Germany’s DAX rose 0.5% and France's CAC 40 added nearly 0.6% in midday trading.

In Asia, Bank of Japan's closely watched quarterly gauge of business sector sentiment, the “tankan,” showed the benchmark indicator for large manufacturers dropped for the first time in seven quarters, losing three points from a survey in December to 14 points from 17 points.

The war in Ukraine, coming on top of supply chain disruptions at top manufacturers caused by COVID-19 restrictions and growing worries about inflation are clouding the outlook for already fragile growth in the world's third-largest economy.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.6% to finish at 27,665.98.

Shares in electronics and energy giant Toshiba Corp. jumped 6.5% on news that Bain Capital might make an offer to acquire the company and take it private. Toshiba said it was not involved in any such talks.

South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.7% to 2,739.85. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged down less than 0.1% to 7,493.80. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.2% to 22,039.55, while the Shanghai Composite jumped 0.9% to 3,282.72.

Rising COVID-19 cases in China are adding to the worries of a regional slowdown. The lockdown in Shanghai entered its second phase of extended restrictions, while restrictions were lifted in hard-hit Jilin.

Oil prices fell as President Joe Biden ordered the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's strategic petroleum reserve. The move to pump more oil into the market is part of an effort to control energy prices, which are up nearly 40% globally this year.

U.S. benchmark crude fell $1.70 to $98.58 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell 7% on Thursday. Brent, the international pricing standard, shed $1.54 to $103.17 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 122.48 Japanese yen from 121.69 yen. The euro cost $1.1053, down from $1.1071.

___

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WDBO
WDBO

20K+

Followers

58K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Follow WDBO and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Wall Street#Nasdaq#Russian#European#Treasury#Dow#The Labor Department
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
CNBC

Russian troops leave Chornobyl; UK spy chief says Putin ‘massively misjudged’ war

This has been CNBC's live blog covering Thursday's updates on the war in Ukraine. [Follow the latest updates here.]. Russian forces are continuing to hold their positions and carry out shelling strikes around Kyiv, according to British intelligence, despite promises from Moscow this week to scale back its military activity near the Ukrainian capital.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
France
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Germany
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in Tuesday’s session. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 fell into a market correction on Feb. 22, when it finished more than 10% below its Jan. 3 record close.
STOCKS
IFLScience

China Is Researching "Doomsday Trains" Capable Of Launching Nuclear Weapons

China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
INDIA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
20K+
Followers
58K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy