Charlotte County, FL

Two seriously injured in Charlotte County crash

By NBC2 News
 1 day ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash on State Road 776 near Nettle Road Friday morning.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. when an 84-year-old Boca Grande man crossed over a median into lanes of oncoming traffic and crashed into another car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 37-year-old Englewood woman was driving along SR-776 when the man crashed into her car head-on, troopers said.

Both drivers were seriously injured in the crash.

FHP is continuing to investigate.

BlkWdw
1d ago

Thank goodness, at this point, there are no deaths. There have been multiple accidents that resulted in death on 776 from Port Charlotte to Rotonda in the last 8 weeks and this is the second one in the same location as another one that did have a death. Different circumstances, of course. I've literally seen the aftermath of 3 of the accidents I mentioned. They were all in the investigative stages where the injured/dead had already been removed. All of them were instances where a vehicle pulled out in front of somebody else. One involved a motorcycle with 2 passengers where a truck pulled in front of them. Both riders died. All that remained of the motorcycle was the engine. And, let's not forget the bicyclist who was killed on the frontage/service road 2 weeks ago. I drove by that one while they were still investigating, too. Stay alert. Pay attention. Stay alive.

KMS061978
1d ago

That 37 year old woman is my friend and co-worker who has three children and was on her way to work. The aging process has an impact on every aspect of the human body, including vision, hearing, cognitive abilities, and increased response time to stimuli. Establishing criteria for obtaining and renewing drivers licenses - criteria which take into consideration a drivers physical and cognitive limitations due to age based physical, neural, and cognitive deterioration is not age discrimination, it is a logical, intelligent method to reduce the ever increasing number of traffic accidents and traffic fatalities directly related to elderly drivers in southwest Florida. Common sense, reality, and logic need to prevail. The best interests of our society as a whole should be the primary focus of concern, not the rights of an elderly impaired driver who refuses to relinquish his or her drivers license long after they have become a danger to themselves and others.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

