Adebayo Akinfenwa: Wycombe legend 'still has big part to play' despite 'last dance'

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth believes striker Adebayo Akinfenwa still has a "big part to play" in their push for the League One play-offs. The Chairboys will celebrate the career of the 39-year-old at Saturday's home game against Doncaster Rovers. Akinfenwa is to retire at the end of the...

Daily Mail

Man City are set to beat Barcelona and Arsenal to the £800,000 signing of Ghanaian starlet Henry Oware... with the defender to be sent straight out on loan to sister club Troyes in Ligue 1

Man City are set to win the race to sign teenage defender Henry Oware from Ghanaian top-flight side West Africa Football Academy. The Etihad club are expected to beat Barcelona, Arsenal, Salzburg and Lille to the 18-year-old, with Oware now only waiting on international clearance before completing his move. The City Football Group will pay €1million (£840,000).
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Harrogate 1-2 Colchester: Noah Chilvers seals important win for United

Goals from Freddie Sears and Noah Chilvers helped Colchester United take a big step towards banishing any relegation fears following a 2-1 win at Harrogate. Jack Muldoon had earlier given the Sulphurites a fourth-minute lead but Sears levelled with his 14th goal of the season and Chilvers went on to condemn Simon Weaver's men to a sixth game without a home win.
SOCCER
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp content with Liverpool position ahead of crunch Man City showdown

Liverpool’s time at the top of the Premier League table was brief, but manager Jurgen Klopp insists they are in the position they wanted to be heading into next week’s pivotal clash with Manchester City.A 2-0 win over Watford at Anfield in the lunchtime kick-off saw the Reds return to top spot for the first time since September to put the pressure on City, who responded with a straightforward victory at Burnley to re-establish their one-point cushion.But, having been 14 points adrift of their title rivals in January, Klopp is more than happy with where his team are now.“I really...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Burnley v Manchester City – The Opposition

The Premier League returns this weekend and Manchester City make the short journey into deepest Lancashire as they take on Burnley at Turf Moor. The blues are looking for the three points that will keep them ahead of Liverpool, who are one point behind, but take on Watford at Anfield on Saturday in a lunchtime kick-off that could see the City start the match in second place.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Paul Ince On A ‘Thoroughly Deserved’ Point For Reading At Oakwell

Josh Laurent was yet again the hero, scoring his second goal in two games to secure the Royals a huge point at Oakwell against Barnsley. Last season this was a play-off scrap but this season it is all about fighting for survival, and Barnsley capitalised early on with Charlton Morris putting the home side ahead. Reading dominated in the second half and equalised in the 82nd minute through Laurent. The point keeps us in 21st, five points ahead of Barnsley and six points ahead of Derby.
SOCCER
The Independent

Man City reclaim top spot with Burnley win after Liverpool down Watford

Manchester City made sure they ended the day on top of the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley.Responding to Liverpool’s lunchtime win over Watford, first-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan restored City’s one-point advantage ahead of a huge week, which includes the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid and next week’s visit of the Reds.City had gone 13 points clear after beating Chelsea in January – a figure inflated by the games in hand held by Liverpool – but kicked off at Turf Moor in second place after Jurgen Klopp’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Liverpool 2-0 Watford: Diogo Jota inspires victory as Liverpool briefly leapfrog Man City at top of Premier League table

Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 at Anfield to move top of the Premier League for a couple of hours, with Diogo Jota and Fabinho on the scoresheet. Jota scored his seventh header for Liverpool, more than any other player has scored in the league since his Reds debut, with Joe Gomez to thank for a perfectly measured cross from the right which the Portuguese glanced past Ben Foster.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

FA Vase: Newport Pagnell Town set sights on trip to Wembley

To many people around the country, the name Newport Pagnell just means a junction on the M1. But if the local football team can beat Hamworthy United on Saturday, their supporters will be using that same junction for an unforgettable trip to Wembley for the FA Vase final. A sell-out...
SOCCER
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Crystal Palace host Arsenal on Monday night and know a win would underline their improvement under Patrick Vieira this season by returning them to the top half.The Eagles have only lost one game in all competitions since the end of January, that coming against European champions Chelsea, which has seen Palace reach the FA Cup semi-final and see three players earn England caps this past international break.They’ve also been draw specialists in the Premier League - no club has as more than Palace’s 13 in 2021/22, while at the other end of the scale, no side has fewer than Arsenal’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham v Everton: confirmed team news

West Ham's joint top-scorer Jarrod Bowen is back after four games out after he suffered a fractured bone in his foot and he replaces Manuel Lanzini, who was a passenger in a car crash earlier this week. That's one of three changes from the 11 that began the 3-1 loss...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Rotherham United 4-2 Sutton United: Promotion-chasing League One side score twice in extra-time after a late equaliser broke minnows' hearts and sent a thrilling Papa John's Trophy final the distance at Wembley

In the end, higher league quality prevailed at Wembley. But only just. Rotherham were seconds from a disappointing but deserved defeat in the Papa John's Trophy final, having been second-best throughout to League Two Sutton. But substitute Jordi Osei-Tutu broke them out of jail in the sixth minute of stoppage...
SOCCER
AFP

Season-defining days ahead for Liverpool, Man City's history bids

Liverpool's quest for a quadruple and Manchester City's bid to match Manchester United's historic treble of 1999 are on a collision course over the next two weeks. United's feat of winning the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup is the only time that particular treble has been won by an English side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp refuses to rule Trent Alexander-Arnold out of Liverpool's clash with Watford following his return to full training after injury... as boss insists the defender will definitely be fit to face title rivals Man City

Jurgen Klopp has refused to rule Trent Alexander-Arnold out of Liverpool's clash with Watford on Saturday as the right back prepares to return to full training on Friday. The Reds return to Premier League action against Roy Hodgson's side on Saturday lunchtime and start the weekend one point behind leaders Manchester City with nine games to play.
PREMIER LEAGUE

