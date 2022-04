Beauty legends Sam Fine, Mikki Taylor and more pay tribute to Crimson, whose flawless work appeared in our pages for years. ESSENCE has lost a dear friend. Before AJ Crimson (Anthony M. Jackson) launched his lip-gloss line, Kissable Couture, in 2007 and AJ Crimson Beauty, in 2013, we knew AJ as one of the few, highly favored makeup artists that beautified the brand in the mid 2000s. Mikki Taylor, the then beauty and cover director recalls, “every time I was doing anything, whether TV or a gala, AJ would do my makeup. We had intimate conversations about beauty. He saw women as opposed to makeup. He wasn’t trying to turn you into something else. He was trying to bring out the best of what he saw in you.”

MAKEUP ・ 1 DAY AGO