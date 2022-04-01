5 hurt when van rear-ends buggy in Adams County

The small town is in shock after an 11-year-old was killed while running for her school bus. The young girl was reportedly running in an attempt to catch the bus, when she tripped and fell under the moving vehicle. Her death is currently being investigated, while the cause of death has been preliminary labeled as blunt force trauma. The coroner expects that a final autopsy report will be published sometime within the next several weeks.

