Adams County, IN

5 hurt when van rear-ends buggy in Adams County

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBERNE, Ind. (WANE) Police say weather and driver inattention were factors in a crash involving a horse drawn buggy carrying two adults and three children in rural Adams County Thursday...

