Maine State

Maine Governor Signs Bill to Save 2 Rural Veterans Homes

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s governor on Thursday signed into law a proposal to prevent two veterans homes from closing. Both chambers of the Maine Legislature voted unanimously in favor of keeping...

The Independent

Washington governor signs bills tightening gun rules

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a package of bills Wednesday tightening the state's gun laws, including a measure that bans the manufacture, distribution and sale of firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.Washington joins nine other states, including California and New Jersey, that restrict magazine capacity size.“We are not willing to accept gun violence as a normal part of life in the state of Washington,” Inslee, a Democrat, said at a news conference in the Capitol’s state reception room, where he was surrounded by lawmakers and other supporters of the new laws.The Capitol was closed to...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Idaho Governor Signs Grocery Sales Tax Credit Boost

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law a $20 increase in the amount Idaho residents can recover on taxes paid on food through the grocery sales tax credit. The Republican governor signed last week the measure that boosts the annual maximum credit from $100...
IDAHO STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine looks to expand rural law

FORT KENT, Maine — One of the U.S.'s most rural states is looking to improve access to lawyers for residents who live far from urban areas. The Maine Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a proposal from Democratic Senate President Troy Jackson that would authorize the University of Maine School of Law to open a satellite rural legal aid clinic in Fort Kent. Jackson, who represents a district in far northern Maine, said the move is about protecting “the rights of rural Mainers while creating opportunities for young people to pursue a legal education and set up a practice in the rural, underserved parts of our state.”
MAINE STATE
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
Machias, ME
Maine State
Augusta, ME
Maine Government
Augusta, ME
B98.5

Daylight Saving Time Could Be Permanent In Maine / New Hampshire

When I first saw this, I had to take a look at the calendar to make sure that it was not April 1st... It's not. This is real. According to News Center Maine, a bill called the Sunshine Protection Act passed the United States' Senate on Tuesday. Next, it will go up for debate in the House. If it passes there, it will end up on President Biden's desk.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Mass. man accused of buying Maine hares to sell to beagle clubs

BDN-- A Massachusetts man has been charged with illegally buying snowshoe hares trapped live in Maine and selling them to beagle clubs in his home state to be used in field trials. Jon Rioux, 35, of North Attleborough is charged with four counts of interstate wildlife trafficking and one count...
PORTLAND, ME
Janet Mills
Troy Jackson
thecentersquare.com

Mills pitches plan to prevent closure of Maine veterans homes

(The Center Square) – Gov. Janet Mills is pitching a $3.5 million plan to help bail out a pair of Maine veterans’ homes that are scheduled to be shut down. Mills' proposal, unveiled on Tuesday, calls for diverting $1.75 million in federal pandemic relief funds and another $1.75 million in state revenues to help keep the veterans homes in Machias and Caribou open for at least another year. She said the temporary bail out would give the nonprofit that runs the homes time to develop a long-term plan to keep the facilities open.
MAINE STATE
#Governor#Ap#The Maine Legislature#Maine Veterans#Democratic#Senate
NEWS CENTER Maine

Gov. Mills proposes $3.5M to keep Maine Veterans' Homes open

Maine Gov. Janet Mills proposed dedicating $3.5 million in funding to help keep the doors open at two Maine Veterans' Homes that are slated to close in April. The closure of the Machias and Caribou nursing homes was announced Feb. 24 through a news release issued by the Maine Veterans' Homes Board of Trustees. They cited escalating operational losses and the "growing scarcity of qualified workforce" among the factors that led to the decision.
MAINE STATE
kmvt

Governor Little signs bill remove racially restrictive covenants from home deeds

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little signed into law legislation that would remove racially restrictive language from property covenants and deeds. Senate Bill 1240 unanimously passed both the Idaho House and Senate and allows homeowners or tenants to update their housing covenant free of charge. The law will go into effect on July 1.
IDAHO STATE
Seacoast Current

While People are Fleeing Massachusetts, Retirees Are Moving to Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Fleeing Massachusetts? Yup. The commonwealth sits in the top 10 states people are moving out of as they find new states to call home. Well, it is the #3 most expensive state to live in the country following Hawaii and California, according to Forbes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
News Break
Politics
94.3 WCYY

Mainers Try to Identify This Mystery Maine Spot Featured in TikTok Video

Even though there are a few TikTok accounts solely based around Maine, none may reek more of Vacationland than the Box of Maine TikTok account. If you're not familiar with Box of Maine, what they do is basically all in their name -- they literally ship out boxes filled with Maine-only items: Moxie, Needhams, Whoopie Pies, Maine-based T-shirts (like Moxie shirts), and a stupid amount more.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Check The Receipt: Is Walgreens Overcharging Mainers For Bottle Deposits?

Everything costs way more right now, everywhere. I don't have to tell anyone that. We've all been grocery shopping, or trying to find deals wherever possible. But the fact of the matter is, everything is over-the-top expensive right now. Whether it be pandemic related supply chain issues, or the war in Ukraine, Mainers are being squeezed where it counts a lot these days.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Battle Of The Best Lobster Roll: Maine vs Connecticut

Which state does it better? One famous cook makes the call. Marc’s On The Grill is a guy who is a grilling and kitchen TV pitchman, who loves barbecuing and grilling. He reviews products that are sent to him from all over the world, that are featured on his gig with Live Shopping TV.
MAINE STATE
US News and World Report

Officials Finish Buried Nuclear Waste Cleanup at Idaho Site

ARCO, Idaho (AP) — Work to dig up and remove radioactive and hazardous waste buried for decades in unlined pits at a nuclear facility that sits atop a giant aquifer in eastern Idaho has been completed, federal officials said. The U.S. Department of Energy on Wednesday held a celebration...
IDAHO STATE

