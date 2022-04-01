ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Mine accident in central Serbia kills 8, injures 18

By RADUL RADOVANOVIC
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X8gj4_0ewTcUN800
Serbia Mine Accident Rescue workers carry a body after a shaft collapsed in Soko coal mine, in central Serbia, Friday, April 1, 2022. Serbian authorities say that an accident in a mine in central Serbia has killed 8 people and wounded 18. The Soko mine, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) southeast of Belgrade, has had several serious accidents since it started operating in the early 1900s. An accident in the mine in 1998 killed 29 miners. (AP Photo) (Uncredited)

CITLUK, Serbia — (AP) — An accident Friday in a mine in central Serbia killed eight people and wounded 18 others, authorities said. It happened when part of the mine pit collapsed, releasing the methane gas inside and trapping the miners, state RTS television and local media reported.

The accident in the Soko coal mine happened shortly after 4 a.m. (0200GMT). Officials said an investigation is underway to determine exactly what happened.

“Inspectors, police and all relevant authorities are at the scene, doing what is necessary to determine the cause of this tragedy,” said the Mining and Energy Minister Zorana Mihailovic.

MIhailovic visited the site on Friday and expressed condolences to the families of the victims, promising state help. She denied reports of an explosion.

“Unfortunately, 8 miners suffocated,” said Mihailovic.

The Soko mine, 200 kilometers (125 miles) southeast of Belgrade, the capital, has had several serious accidents since it started operating in the early 1900s. An accident in the mine in 1998 killed 29 miners.

Drago Milinkovic, the Soko coal mine manager, said initial information suggested there was a “sudden release of methane” gas into the mining area.

“Soko coal mine is a dangerous coal mine, dangerous from the aspect of methane,” he said. "Security measures are at the highest level in the coal mine, but this time there was a sudden release of methane and simply the monitoring and the equipment that were in place did not help.”

Doctors in nearby Aleksinac, where injured miners have been brought, said their injuries mostly are not serious. Town authorities declared a day of mourning to be held Saturday.

Near the mine, stunned locals stood in silence. One miner who identified himself only by his first name, Milan, said he usually worked in the overnight shift.

“I changed shifts because of my family," he said. “It could have been me.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton

66K+

Followers

95K+

Posts

26M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Gephardt Daily

19-year-old killed, 14-year-old injured in Eagle Mountain dirt bike accident

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A 19-year-old pedestrian was fatally injured Friday when he was hit by a 14-year-old who ran a stop sign while on a dirt bike in Eagle Mountain. Both males were taken by Life Flight helicopters to area hospitals after the 4:55 p.m. crash; the 19-year-old pronounced dead just before 6 p.m. at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon told Gephardt Daily. The victim’s name was not released pending notification of next of kin.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
WHIZ

Cambridge Marine Killed in Accident

An Ohio resident is one of four marines who died when their Osprey Aircraft crashed Friday in a Norwegian town in the Artic Circle. 30-year-old Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Cambridge was killed along with 27-year-old Capt. Matthew Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Indiana; 27-year-old Capt. Ross Reynolds of Massachusetts and 24-year-old Corporal Jacob Moore from Kentucky.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Coal Mine#Central Serbia#Methane#Accident#Citluk#Ap#The Mining And Energy
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Voice from the grave haunts Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

Days before his own death, Louisiana Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth walked into a secure room deep inside state police headquarters, swore an oath and told investigators about the night he held down Black motorist Ronald Greene and repeatedly bashed him in the head with a flashlight.Gone was the bravado from Hollingsworth’s earlier boast — captured on body-camera video — that he “beat the ever-living f-—" out of the man before his 2019 death along a rural roadside in northeast Louisiana. Instead, in a two-hour interrogation, Hollingsworth meekly portrayed himself as the victim in the violent arrest, saying he feared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
UPI News

Gunmen kill 2 border police officers in northern Israel

March 28 (UPI) -- Two police officers were fatally shot in a terrorist attack committed by the Islamic State in northern Israel, authorities and officials said, as the United States' top diplomat was in the country for a historic summit with several Arab nations. The border police officers killed Sunday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Salina Post

Vehicle destroyed in rollover accident; McPherson woman injured

A McPherson woman was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident just west of Salina early Sunday morning. Emergency personnel were sent to an injury accident on Kansas Highway 140 (K-140) just west of the intersection with Halstead Road at 2:29 a.m. Sunday, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
SALINA, KS
The Trussville Tribune

Maplesville man killed in Saturday accident

From The Tribune staff reports CHILTON COUNTY — Alabama state troopers report that a Maplesville man has been killed in a single-car accident on Saturday evening, March 19, 2022. Bobby Mims, 80, was killed when the 2004 Mercury Sable he was driving left the road and struck a tree at around 6:20 p.m. Saturday, a […]
MAPLESVILLE, AL
Albany Herald

Four injured in four-vehicle Expressway accident in Albany

ALBANY -- Two adults and two children are in serious condition after a four-vehicle accident on the 700 block of the Liberty Expressway Thursday evening, Albany police reported. A red 2019 Honda Accord was traveling westbound and crossed the median into the path of a second car, a white 2021...
ALBANY, GA
Western Iowa Today

Two injured in a rollover accident in Montgomery County

(Montgomery Co.) Two people were transported to the hospital following a rollover accident in Montgomery County Sunday morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was called to the accident one half mile north of 170th on O Avenue at 5:28 a.m. A 2003 Ford Ranger, owned by 22-year-old Nathan Fournier of Red Oak, was located down the ditch on the west side of O Avenue. Fournier was located between the roadway and the vehicle in the ditch with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. The driver, 22-year-old Kylie Dickinson of Griswold, was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by rescue personnel. Both were taken by medical helicopter to trauma centers in Omaha.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
The Independent

Lombardy plane crash: British test pilot dies as military jet hits mountain

A British pilot has died after the military jet he was testing crashed near Lake Como in northern Italy on Wednesday.The M-346 jet trainer aircraft, manufactured by the multinational aerospace company Leonardo, headquartered in Rome, was undergoing a test flight when it crashed into Monte Legnone in the Lombardy region just before midday.Both pilots managed to eject before the crash, according to reports, but only one survived. Instructor pilot Dave Ashley, 49, and a British national, was found dead. His Italian co-pilot, 53-year-old Giampaulo Goattin, was rescued from the mountain face and taken to hospital.Initial reports suggested Mr Goattin had...
ACCIDENTS
WIVB

Congo freight train derailment kills 75 in south

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — At least 75 people have died after a train derailed in Congo’s southern Lualaba province in Kinteta village. The toll from the freight train derailment last week rose from 60 to at least 75 over the weekend, Lualaba’s provincial minister of interior Deodat Kapenda said. Those dead were likely illegal stowaways, according to U.N. Radio Okapi.
WORLD
KCJJ

CR woman injured in one-vehicle accident

A Cedar Rapids woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident on the city’s southwest side. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 50-year-old Stephanie Meek was driving her 2007 Kia Spectra at a high rate of speed westbound on 16th Avenue just after 1:15 Saturday afternoon when she failed to stop at a stop sign. The car continued into a field and hit a pile of rocks, causing it to go airborne, slide sideways into a ditch and roll several times before landing on its top.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KMZU

Fatal accident into creek injures two

CASS COUNTY, MO – A vehicle accident Tuesday night killed a driver in Cass County. Highway Patrol indicates a Kansas City occupant, Michelle Borst, 40, received fatal injuries after the vehicle went airborne after hitting a bridge, and overturned into a creek. Borst was pronunced dead at the scene...
CASS COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Knob Noster Man Injured in JoCo Motorcycle Accident

A Knob Noster man was injured in a motorcycle accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 1997 Harley Davidson, driven by 53-year-old Robert A. Graff of Knob Noster, was on Missouri 13 at the Business 13 South Junction around 2:30 p.m., when the Patrol says he “was delayed in observing the intersection, causing him to abruptly apply the brakes.” The Harley began to skid, traveled off the right side of the roadway, and overturned on its left side. The driver was ejected.
KNOB NOSTER, MO
WHIO Dayton

1 killed, 4 injured after shooting at Louisiana nightspot

MONROE, La. — One person was killed and four others were injured early Saturday after a shooting at a Louisiana nightspot, authorities said. According to the Monroe Police Department, shots were fired at the Sippers Bar at about 2 a.m. CDT, KNOE-TV reported. Two of the victims are in...
MONROE, LA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
66K+
Followers
95K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy