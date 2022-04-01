ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

WBAP Morning News: Gender Affirming Care and Young People￼

wbap.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe WBAP Morning News talked about the White...

www.wbap.com

SheKnows

As the Mother of a Trans Son, I’m Furious That Protecting Him Could be a Criminal Offense

When I first heard about the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, officially known as the Parental Rights in Education bill, my immediate thought was, “there’s no way this archaic, ridiculous law will pass.” Then I read about Governor Abbot’s initiative in Texas to press criminal charges against parents, caregivers, and medical professionals providing gender-affirming care for trans kids. Once again, I thought it couldn’t pass — a ridiculous right-wing dog whistle in the last gasp of white supremacy, trying once again to other everyone that doesn’t fit into the cisgender, heterosexual white mold.
POLITICS
People

Texas Native Lizzo Says State's Abortion and Trans Policies Are a 'Violation of Human Rights'

Lizzo is a Texas native, having grown up in Houston, but these days, she's not proud of her home state. Speaking during a keynote address at the annual South by Southwest festival in Austin, the three-time Grammy winner was asked how she felt about two recent policy decisions in Texas — the state legislature's ban on abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy and Gov. Greg Abbott's recent directive to investigate the parents of transgender kids, which called it "child abuse" to let them undergo gender-affirming health care.
TEXAS STATE
Teen Vogue

Transgender People Tell Their Abortion Stories in Trans Bodies, Trans Choices

Content Warning: This story contains mention of sexual assault and suicidal ideation. While states across the country consider bills that would erode the rights of transgender youth, these targeted bills aren't the only legislation threatening trans people's freedom. The Supreme Court is poised to hear a case on abortion that could overturn Roe v. Wade. While transgender people are often left out of conversations around reproductive rights, a new series from TransLash Media is highlighting how important abortion access is to the community.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
POLITICO

The transgender care that states are banning, explained

TRANS KIDS AND MEDICAL CARE — The makers of puberty-blocking drugs, which are used in transition-related medical care for minors, are now under investigation by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, part of a larger, national fight against such care for minors. More than a dozen states are considering proposals...
HEALTH
The Independent

Alabama law could raise legal driving age just for transgender residents

Alabama trans youth are facing a pair anti-LGBTQ bills in their state that advocates say could make it effectively impossible for trans drivers under the age of 19 to receive a license.There’s been an avalanche of anti-LGBTQ legislation pushed across US states in recent months.South Dakota barred transgender girls from participating in sport. Idaho legislators might pass a bill that makes providing gender-affirming care ââpunishable by up to life in prison. In Alabama, legislators are set to vote on “Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act” this month, a that the bill would outlaw doctors from offering gender-affirming care to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill introduced by Louisiana Republican will ‘isolate’ LGBT+ kids, advocates warn

One week after Florida legislators passed a widely derided measure that opponents warn will marginalise LGBT+ students and chill classroom speech, a Republican state legislator in Louisiana has introduced a similar bill.A bill from Republican state Rep Dodie Horton mirroring Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation would prohibit Louisiana’s teachers and school instructors from “cover[ing] the topics of sexual orientation or gender identity” in kindergarten through eighth grade classrooms.It also prohibits all school staff from “discuss[ing] his own sexual orientation or gender identity” with students of any grade.Rep Horton told Baton Rouge ABC affiliate WBRZ that she “wasn’t...
POLITICS
People

Joe Biden Marks Transgender Day of Visibility: 'We Have Your Back'

President Joe Biden on Thursday marked Transgender Day of Visibility with a message to transgender Americans and the announcement of new measures aimed at supporting them. Among the measures unveiled this week are a new "X" gender marker on U.S. passport applications beginning on April 11, new Transportation Security Administration scanners that are gender-neutral, and more resources for transgender kids and their families.
SOCIETY
Variety

Lizzo Slams Texas Abortion Laws, Anti-Trans Policies: ‘Stay Out of My Body’

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo slammed new Texas laws and policies that restrict access to abortion and target trans children and their families during a keynote conversation at SXSW on Sunday. The pop star, who grew up in Houston, said the controversial moves unfairly target women and the LGBTQ community. “I’m proud to rep Houston, but I’m not proud to rep Texas politics right now,” Lizzo said to loud applause. “Mind your business,” she added. “Trans rights are human rights.” The singer was equally impassioned when discussing Texas lawmakers ban on abortion after six weeks, or at the detection of...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

AG Paxton, lawyers disagree on whether investigations of trans kids' parents can continue

NOTE: This story's headline has been edited for length -- Ken Paxton, lawyers for parents of trans kids disagree on whether child abuse investigations can continue. For LGBTQ mental health support, call the Trevor Project’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 866-488-7386. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 800-273-8255 or texting 741741.
TEXAS STATE
Fatherly

Biden Admin Takes Slew of New Actions on International Transgender Day of Visibility

President Joe Biden is marking International Transgender Day of Visibility by announcing a slew of new actions aimed at supporting trans people and protecting their rights. At a time when there are hundreds of anti-trans legislative actions and bills at various stages across the states, bills that seek to criminalize gender-affirming care for minors, schools that discuss LGBTQ+ figures or topics, and kick children out of sports, just to name a few, the Biden administration introduced measures that will help transgender Americans travel more easily and access some mental health services.
POLITICS
Axios

HHS to become first federal agency to fly trans pride flag

The Department of Health and Human Services will fly a trans pride flag in honor of Transgender Day of Visibility, becoming the first federal agency to do so, the White House announced Thursday. The big picture: President Biden on Wednesday declared March 31 as the Transgender Day of Visibility to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Jen Psaki criticises ‘extreme and harmful’ laws targeting trans people and abortion in Arizona and Oklahoma

White House press secretary Jen Psaki criticised four bills signed into law in Arizona and Oklahoma this week targeting transgender young people and restricting abortion care, among dozens of bills filed by Republican legislators this year aimed at LGBT+ Americans and abortion rights.The Republican governors of both states signed bills into law banning transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports.Arizona Governor Doug Ducey also approved a measure banning gender-affirming surgeries for people under 18 years old and a law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, a restriction at the centre of a US Supreme Court case reviewing a...
SOCIETY
KENS 5

Dueling rallies planned in Austin regarding directive on gender-affirming care for transgender children

AUSTIN, Texas — Dueling rallies are planned in Downtown Austin on Sunday regarding Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's directive concerning gender-affirming care for children. Both rallies are happening just across the street from one another on Sunday, March 13, at 2 p.m. One is set to take place in front of the Governor's Mansion and the other at the south entrance of the Texas Capitol.
AUSTIN, TX

