ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, CT

‘Be vigilant’: Weston police warn residents after vehicle break-in, attempt

By Tara O'Neill
Norwalk Hour
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTON — After an attempted vehicle break-in and a successful one, police are reminding residents to lock their cars and be vigilant. Police shared information about the incidents on social media on Thursday....

www.thehour.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Kaufman Police Warn Residents About Increasing Reports Of Gas Siphoning

KAUFMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – If the price at the pump wasn’t already causing enough pain, Kaufman Police are warning residents about a rise in reports of gas theft. According to reports, police said, thieves are drilling holes into the gas tanks of vehicles to siphon out the fuel. In addition to the cost of the stolen fuel, a replacement gas tank can cost anywhere from $500 to $1,000. Kaufman Police recommend that people park their vehicles in garages if possible, or in well-lit areas. They also recommend buying a locking fuel cap, which can be found for less than $20. Finally, police said to always be sure to lock your vehicle and to report any suspicious activity.
KAUFMAN, TX
WRBL News 3

Montgomery Police looking for vehicle break-in suspects

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a vehicle break-in and seeks public help determining the suspects’ identities. On March 7, 2022, around 2 a.m., two unidentified suspects, caught on video surveillance committed an unlawful break and enter on a vehicle located on Wares Ferry Road. If you have any information regarding […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
FOX40

Vehicle crashes into tree after leading police pursuit

FOLSOM, Calif (KTXL) — An arrest was made Saturday involving a police pursuit ending with the suspected car crashing into a tree.  At around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Folsom police received a call about two males breaking into two vehicles at the California Family Fitness location on Oak Avenue Parkway. The caller reported that the […]
FOLSOM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Cars
City
Weston, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jersey Shore Online

Police Warn Residents Of Ongoing Phone Scam

JACKSON – The Jackson Township Police Department is warning its residents about a recent phone scam circulating the community. On March 22, a resident told Officer Matthew Cilento that he was contacted by an unknown man who claimed he was a United States Marshal assigned to the Southern District Border Patrol in Texas.
JACKSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vehicles
Shreveport Magazine

While out on a cruise with his wife, elderly man saved jet skier from drowning only to shoot him dead; won’t face charges

The 74-year-old man who reportedly rescued a drowning father while out on a cruise with his wife only to shoot him dead will not face charges, officials said. The 74-year-old shooter claims the victim become argumentative and threatened him. He said that he feared for his and his wife’s lives. The 29-year-old man suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead. He is survived by his 10-year-old son.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman shot by man while breaking into vehicles in Pueblo, police say

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman is suffering from life threatening injuries after being shot by a man while breaking into vehicles in Pueblo, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD). On Wednesday, at approximately 3:25 a.m., officers from Pueblo Police Department (PPD) were dispatched to the 4700 block of Eagleridge Cir. after receiving a The post Woman shot by man while breaking into vehicles in Pueblo, police say appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
WBRE

Police warn residents of mail thefts in Dickson City

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Authorities are warning and asking residents for help after reports of mail thefts occurring throughout Dickson City. Homeowners targeted at the mailbox. Police in Lackawanna County says several homes have gotten mail stolen from them in the past couple of days. “We had to block information, call our bank, block […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
KCBD

Robbery suspect arrested after attempt to steal car, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police in Nashville, Tennessee, arrested an armed robbery suspect and his alleged accomplice after they say the former tried to steal a delivery driver’s car. According to police, a delivery driver was going back to his car Friday on S. 5th Street when 24-year-old Emmanuel...
NASHVILLE, TN
KWQC

Colona police warn residents of mail stolen from mailboxes

COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Colona Police Department is warning residents after several thefts of outgoing mail were stolen from mailboxes. According to police, the outgoing mail contained checks made out for bills. It is alleged that the suspect or suspects are changing names on the checks and cashing them,...
COLONA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy