Music

Grammys 2022: How to watch, what to expect

By UPI Staff
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cEJB1_0ewTc4kj00

April 1 (UPI) -- The 64th Grammy Awards, presented by the Recording Academy, will air live on Sunday from Las Vegas. The annual award show was originally going to air in January, but was postponed due to COVID-19. The Grammys honor outstanding achievements in the music industry.

How to watch

Time: The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. EDT.

Network: CBS

Online: CBS.com, Paramount+

Host: Trevor Noah

Performers: J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Silk Sonic, Carrie Underwood, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Leslie Odom Jr., Nas, Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton and Rachel Zegler.

Nominees:

Album of the Year

Happier Than Ever by Eilish

Planet Her (Deluxe) by Doja Cat

Back of My Mind by H.E.R.

We Are by Jon Batiste

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) by Justin Bieber

Montero by Lil Nas X, Sour by Rodrigo

Love for Sale by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

by Taylor Swift

Donda by Kanye West

Record of the Year

"Drivers License" by Olivia Rodrigo

"Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish

"Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat featuring SZA

"Leave the Door Open" by Silk Sonic

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" by Lil Nas X

"I Still Have Faith in You" by ABBA

"Freedom" by Jon Batiste

"I Get A Kick Out of You" by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

"Peaches" by Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

"Right on Time" by Brandi Carlile.

Song of the Year

"Bad Habits" by Ed Sheeran

"A Beautiful Noise" by Alicia Keys featuring Brandi Carlile

"Driver's License" by Olivia Rodrigo

"Fight For You" by H.E.R.

"Happier Than Ever" by Billie Eilish

"Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat featuring SZA

"Leave the Door Open" by Silk Sonic

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" by Lil Nas X

"Peaches" by Justin Bieber featuring Caesar and Giveon

"Right on Time" by Brandi Carlile.

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

