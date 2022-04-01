ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

GSMNP reopens roads, trails, campsites following fire

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
wvlt.tv
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials reopened several roads, trails and campsites after a fire and wind event forced them to close last week. Many of the responders that...

www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Several trails, campsites closed due to wildfires burning near Bryson City

BRYSON CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — Crews are continuing to battle two significant wildfires burning near Bryson City that have forced several residents to evacuate their homes. A press release from Great Smoky Mountains National Park says the Thomas Divide Complex Fire, east of Bryson City, is comprised of two wildfires, "including the Stone Pile Fire which is estimated to be approximately 140 acres and the Cooper Creek Fire which is estimated to be approximately 170 acres."
BRYSON CITY, NC
The Independent

Roof collapse 14,000 feet underground strands Kentucky coal miner

Rescue crews are searching for a Kentucky coal miner who is missing after a reported roof collapse 14,000 feet underground.The collapse was reported about an hour after James D Brown, 33, a roof bolter at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Harlan County, Kentucky, began his shift in the mine on Sunday at 10pm.Crews from the Kentucky Division of Mine Safety have been sent to investigate.“The Kentuckians who go into mines daily to provide the coal that helps power this country face particular dangers and deserve our gratitude,” Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said in a statement. “Britainy and I...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Sevier County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Sevier County, TN
WSAZ

I-64 in South Charleston reopens following accident

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of I-64 have reopened following an accident. KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several eastbound lanes of I-64 are blocked Friday morning following a crash. The accident happened near mile marker 54 or the MacCorkle Avenue/Jefferson Road exit. Dispatchers say the slow and middle...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

I-39/90 reopens nearly 8 hours after Rock Co. semi fire; Hart Road bridge to remain closed for ‘several days’

BELOIT, Wis. — All lanes of Interstate 39/90 have reopened at Hart Road in Rock County after being closed for most of Tuesday morning due to a semi-truck fire. Crews responded to the blaze at approximately 3:45 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The highway fully reopened shortly before 11:30 a.m. after crews removed the debris from the...
BELOIT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campsites#Gsmnp#The Hatcher Mountain Fire#Deeplow#Fork Ridge#Indian#Elkmont#Metcalf Cataloochee#Smokemont
WMBF

Roads reopened after police respond to shots fired call in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A road in Florence was closed Wednesday afternoon as police responded to what was deemed an “active incident.”. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to a home on the 2000 block of Elaine Circle regarding a shots fired call at around 4:40 p.m. Authorities...
FLORENCE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVQ

Highway reopens in Lawrence County following serious accident

LOUISA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Highway 52 in Lawrence County reopened just before 7:00 p.m. Tuesday following a serious accident earlier in the evening, according to the Louisa Fire Department. Investigators say the accident involved a coal truck and a car with multiple injuries which resulted in medical helicopters responding...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WLOS.com

Madison County Jail reopens following electrical fire

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A local jail that caught fire nearly two weeks ago is now back in operation. Sheriff Buddy Harwood tells News 13 the Madison County Jail reopened on Friday, March 18th. An electrical fire broke out at the detention center on March 6th. The Madison...
MADISON COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem: House fire causes traffic backups, road reopens

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A road closure on Thomasville Road due to a house fire caused traffic backups. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. A portion of Thomasville Road between Baden Road and Louise Road was temporarily closed due to an active fire scene, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
WRBL News 3

No injuries following structure fire on Warm Springs Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)– Authorities say no one was injured following a Sunday morning fire on Warm Springs Road near Spring Circle in Columbus. Authorities say the fire occurred in the 1700 block of Warm Spring Road. Light smoke could be seen around 7:30 a.m. in the area. Authorities had a portion of the area closed […]
KOCO

Road reopened near Bristow after crash

BRISTOW, Okla. — Update: The road is now open. A road is closed near Bristow due to a crash. On Saturday afternoon, officials responded to a scene near Bristow where a crash occurred involving a semi. At this time, westbound Interstate 44/Turner Turnpike is closed at mile marker 196.
BRISTOW, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy