New Orleans, LA

KU players ready for Final Four matchup against Villanova

By Alec Ausmus, Ryan Newton
 1 day ago

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KSNW) – Kansas and Villanova face each other on Saturday at 5:09 p.m. in the national semifinals at the Superdome.

The Jayhawks most recently appeared in the Final Four in 2018, where Kansas lost to Villanova, 95-79 in San Antonio.

It is the team’s 16th Final Four in program history and fourth under head coach Bill Self.

The team arrived Wednesday in New Orleans and have been on the court in the Superdome. The team’s practice will be open to the public on Friday.

Coverage of the Jayhawks in the Final Four

“It’s fun. It’s a great experience. I think walking out onto the court has been my favorite part so far. Getting to enjoy the guys and enjoy the experience, that’s what we’ve worked hard for. We’re here to compete and have a good time,” said Christian Braun, junior guard.

“Being here with my brothers is the most important part. Being in a bad stadium, you’re playing for family, your fans, but you got to this point playing with the people you’re sitting next to. I appreciate spending time with them here,” said David McCormack, senior forward.

Jayhawks remember loss that helped fuel this year’s Final Four run

It will be the fourth time the Jayhawks have reached the Final Four game in New Orleans. They played there in 2003, 2012 and in 1993.

The Jayhawks’ last national championship was in 2008 over Memphis.

