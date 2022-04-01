Sunday Concert To Benefit Ukrainian Relief

(Des Moines, IA) — Organizers of a benefit concert are hoping to help send minority teenagers to historically black colleges and universities, also known as HBCU’s. WHO TV reports The Black Futures fundraiser event drew lots of people to Wooly’s in the East Village Sunday afternoon. The event hoped to raise money for teenagers in the Oakridge neighborhood to visit several HBCU’s such as Fisk University and Tennessee State University. Emmett Phillips, a local mentor who emceed the event, said it’s all about supporting them and letting them know that “we’ve got them and care about their future.” Several vendors participated as well, using sales proceeds to help fund college visits.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 19 DAYS AGO