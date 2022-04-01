ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Sunday Concert To Benefit Ukrainian Relief

 1 day ago

The music director of two Catholic parishes in Binghamton is offering a...

WKRN

Newsmaker: Benefit concert for Officer Sean Finn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The city of Franklin is coming together to support a police officer who is in the hospital fighting severe COVID Pneumonia. Lauren Finn, the wife of Officer Sean Finn, joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the upcoming event that will help support her husband’s recovery.
FRANKLIN, TN
Western Iowa Today

Benefit Concert Held for Potential Students of HBCU’s

(Des Moines, IA) — Organizers of a benefit concert are hoping to help send minority teenagers to historically black colleges and universities, also known as HBCU’s. WHO TV reports The Black Futures fundraiser event drew lots of people to Wooly’s in the East Village Sunday afternoon. The event hoped to raise money for teenagers in the Oakridge neighborhood to visit several HBCU’s such as Fisk University and Tennessee State University. Emmett Phillips, a local mentor who emceed the event, said it’s all about supporting them and letting them know that “we’ve got them and care about their future.” Several vendors participated as well, using sales proceeds to help fund college visits.
DES MOINES, IA
WETM 18 News

Mark Stephens Memorial Golf event returns

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An annual event to honor one of the region’s top wrestling legends will return. The annual Mark Stephens Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, May 28 at Willow Creek Golf Club in Big Flats. The cost is $65 per player and $260 per team. Proceeds will benefit the Mark […]
BIG FLATS, NY
Odessa American

Fish Fry-Yays

Knights of Columbus #3203 and Daughters of Mary has scheduled Fish Fry-Yays fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Friday during lent, except for Good Friday (March 25), at St. Mary’s Catholic Church cafeteria, 618 E. 18th St. Plates are $12 each. For more information, call 432-332-5334.
ADVOCACY
WTAJ

Sitting Bulls Disabled Sled Hockey Fundraiser this Sunday

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Sitting Bulls Disabled Sled Hockey team is about to take on local celebrities and educators for one of their biggest fundraisers this Sunday, April 3, 2022. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Russell White, President of the Sitting Bulls Sled Hockey Team. Sitting Bulls is the only competitive sled […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WLUC

Chain of Love fundraiser raises money for Special Olympics

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual fundraiser at Bay College is has wrapped up, benefitting Special Olympics. Business Professionals of America sold chain links for a dollar - raising more than $400. Each chain link has the name of a loved one, a quote, or even a drawing. The chains...
ESCANABA, MI

