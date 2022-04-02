ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea 1-4 Brentford: Christian Eriksen scores first Bees goal in comeback win

Cover picture for the articleChristian Eriksen scored his first goal for Brentford as they closed in on Premier League safety by outclassing Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Brentford produced a magnificent display to record their first win over Chelsea since 1939 as they came from behind to stun Thomas Tuchel's side with three goals in 10...

SB Nation

Burnley v Manchester City – The Opposition

The Premier League returns this weekend and Manchester City make the short journey into deepest Lancashire as they take on Burnley at Turf Moor. The blues are looking for the three points that will keep them ahead of Liverpool, who are one point behind, but take on Watford at Anfield on Saturday in a lunchtime kick-off that could see the City start the match in second place.
The Independent

Thomas Frank never doubted Christian Eriksen would return to elite level at Brentford

Thomas Frank has insisted he never doubted Christian Eriksen’s return to football’s elite when the Denmark playmaker joined Brentford.Eriksen notched an emotional first Bees goal in Saturday’s remarkable 4-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to put Brentford on the verge of top-flight safety.Eriksen has himself admitted he “died for five minutes” on the pitch in Denmark action at Euro 2020, which renders his subsequent return to full health enough of a blessing even before considering his resurgent career.The 30-year-old has delighted the footballing world in starring for Brentford and returning for Denmark thanks to an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD).That...
The Guardian

Championship roundup: Aleksandar Mitrovic hits double in Fulham victory

Aleksandar Mitrovic continued his remarkable scoring form by hitting both goals as Championship leaders Fulham beat west London rivals QPR 2-0. The Serbia striker’s first-half opener put Fulham in control at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, and his 78th-minute penalty sealed it, taking his tally to 37 league goals this season. The hosts’ miserable afternoon ended with manager Mark Warburton being shown a yellow card and his assistant John Eustace a red, seemingly for dissent. Rangers have lost their past three matches and five of the last six.
BBC

Manchester United 1-1 Leicester - Rodgers reaction

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers speaking to Match of the Day: "I'm disappointed for the players because they put in a very good performance. When you come here and play that well, their keeper makes a great save from Wesley Fofana and then obviously we had a great move for goal that was disallowed. I think it was a harsh decision. Raphael Varane has used his experience but their defence had the chance to clear it and they didn’t.
BBC

Chelsea 1-4 Brentford - Thomas Frank reaction

Brentford boss Thomas Frank to BBC Sport: “It’s always easy after, but I said in the press conference if we could win here it would be the biggest result of the season and it definitely is. Before the game I said to the players I think we have a chance.
Harrogate 1-2 Colchester: Noah Chilvers seals important win for United

Goals from Freddie Sears and Noah Chilvers helped Colchester United take a big step towards banishing any relegation fears following a 2-1 win at Harrogate. Jack Muldoon had earlier given the Sulphurites a fourth-minute lead but Sears levelled with his 14th goal of the season and Chilvers went on to condemn Simon Weaver's men to a sixth game without a home win.
ESPN

Cresswell, Bowen strike as West Ham sink 10-man Everton

West Ham United boosted their bid for European qualification as defender Aaron Cresswell's brilliant free kick and forward Jarrod Bowen's second-half strike sealed a 2-1 Premier League win over 10-man Everton at the London Stadium on Sunday. Victory saw West Ham climb three spots to fifth with 51 points from...
West Ham v Everton: confirmed team news

West Ham's joint top-scorer Jarrod Bowen is back after four games out after he suffered a fractured bone in his foot and he replaces Manuel Lanzini, who was a passenger in a car crash earlier this week. That's one of three changes from the 11 that began the 3-1 loss...
Plymouth 1-0 Oxford: Joe Edwards secures important narrow win for Argyle

Fourth-placed Plymouth strengthened their League One play-off prospects with a 1-0 victory over promotion-chasing rivals Oxford at Home Park. Skipper Joe Edwards volleyed his side ahead after 56 minutes with a sweet strike after Niall Ennis chested Ryan Law's pinpoint far-post cross from the left. Argyle keeper Michael Cooper had...
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa

The 1-0 loss to Arsenal wasn’t the worst thing in the world, but it certainly wasn’t the best — the cold baloney sandwich of sport results. Steven Gerrard notably disregarded the 4-4-2 diamond look, having sputtered of late, but garnered solid results on the whole, and things felt uninspired. This feels like it was months ago, but the international break is over and we’re moving on to this week’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Sitting one spot ahead of Villa in eighth in the table, Wolves have sputtered a bit of late, losing three straight prior to the current three game run. The current run has seen more success, with wins at Watford (4-0), at Everton (1-0), and a home loss to Leeds (3-2), but the competition has been more forgiving. Players to keep an eye on include Rayan Ait-Nouri at left-back/wing-back, Jonny at right-back/wing-back, and Hwang Hee-Chan at striker. Raul Jimenez (red card) and Ruben Neves (injury) are notably out for this weekend’s match.
The Independent

Graham Potter praises reaction of Brighton fans to Neal Maupay’s missed chances

Graham Potter thanked the Brighton fans for their “fantastic” reaction towards Neal Maupay after the forward’s penalty miss ensured the Seagulls fired another blank in a 0-0 draw with Norwich.Maupay blazed over from the spot in the 29th minute following Sam Byram’s handball and some mind games by Canaries goalkeeper Tim Krul, and then after the break hit the side-netting from close range before steering another effort wide late on.Boss Potter replaced Maupay after that third and final miss and saw the home fans inside the Amex Stadium give a long round of applause to the club’s top goalscorer as...
The Independent

Liverpool go top of Premier League with victory over Watford

Liverpool turned up the title race pressure on Manchester City as they went top of the Premier League table for the first time since September with a 2-0 win over Watford.Diogo Jota’s 20th goal of the season in the first half was followed by a late Fabinho penalty to send a message the short distance up the road to Turf Moor where City were about to kick-off against Burnley.Trent Alexander-Arnold, watching from the bench, could not have failed to be impressed not necessarily by the first goal – which has become quite commonplace now for Jota – but with the...
SB Nation

Bristol City Women 2, Liverpool Women 4 - Match Recap: Promotion, Baby!!

Liverpool: Fahey 13’, Harrison 39’, Stengel 59’, Kearns 79’. It’s done!! Two years of pushing and working have all lead up to this. Liverpool Women have secured their place back in the Women’s Super League where they belong. A phenomenal season culminated in a 4-2 win over their rivals, Bristol City, was finally enough to push them over the line with two more matches to go.
The Independent

Queens Park Rangers vs Fulham LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Queens Park Rangers face Fulham in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
The Independent

Steven Gerrard warns Aston Villa players are fighting for their futures

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard warned his side they are fighting for their futures after a 2-1 Premier League defeat at Wolves.Jonny’s early strike and Ashley Young’s own goal sent Wolves seventh in their bid to return to Europe.Ollie Watkins’ late penalty was not enough and defeat left Villa 10th, 13 points behind Wolves with a third-straight defeat leaving their season drifting with eight games left.Gerrard accused his side of failing to turn up at Molineux but vowed it was a problem he would solve, with or without his current squad.“We have only got ourselves to blame. At the moment...
