One Injured in Fire in Reseda Apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Nashville Fire Department responded to a fire at a residence in Raintree Village in Hermitage on Monday evening. According to the Nashville Fire Department, the fire was contained to one unit. NFD says that it happened shortly after 6:30 pm. One man was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center and remains in critical condition. Fire Marshalls are currently investigating the cause of the fire.
DOVER, Del.- The Dover police and fire departments, along with the City of Dover Fire Marshal's Office, are investigating an early Wednesday morning building fire in downtown Dover that left one person dead and seven others injured. The fire broke out shortly after 2:30 a.m. at a large, mixed-use building...
One person was injured during a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning at a Lubbock apartment complex. The Lubbock Police Department received reports of shots fired at approximately 3:15 a.m. at the Aspen Village Apartments, which are located in the 5416 50th Street. Upon arrival, officers found one victim suffering serious...
Antioch, California – Fire crews put out a fire that broke out in an Antioch home on Sunday. Firefighters were sent to a report of smoke and flames in the 1100 block of Buchanan Road around 6 a.m. Upon arrival, they saw significant smoke and flames coming from the building.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a Birmingham apartment complex Monday afternoon, according to the Birmingham Police Department. Police said officers responded to the 200 block of 3rd Avenue SW in Birmingham on report of a "possible hostage situation"...
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Fire officials say two firefighters were injured while battling an apartment building fire in Whitehall Township. It happened Wednesday around 2 p.m. at the Spring Ridge Apartments building in the 1300 block of North 14th Street in Whitehall Township. Whitehall Township Bureau of Fire posted on...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say no one was hurt after a driver crashed into the Hampton Hills Apartments near Highway 75 and Interstate 44. Officers say a man was coming home from working an overnight shift. He went to back his car into a parking spot, but his foot slipped off the brake and onto the gas pedal, causing him to crash into the building.
WEST BRANDYWINE — One person died and another was injured after flames engulfed a mobile home early Friday morning in West Brandywine, authorities said. Firefighters from multiple departments responded Thursday night to the unit block of Maplewood Drive in West Brandywine Township for a mobile home fire reported with entrapment.
AUBURN, Mass. — Two people are recovering from their injuries at a Massachusetts hospital after a fire broke out in the Auburn multi-family home they live in Saturday afternoon, according to officials. The Auburn Fire Rescue and Auburn police departments tweeted that the fire started just before 3 p.m....
SEATTLE — A former resident of a Belltown apartment complex in downtown Seattle has been arrested and is facing charges that he deliberately set a series of overnight fires earlier this month in the public housing building where he used to live, a blaze that critically injured at least one person, Seattle police said Monday.
San Francisco, California – No one was injured after two fire trucks from the San Francisco Fire Department collided. Authorities said the fire trucks were responding to a fire near the intersection of Laguna and Lombard streets in the Marina District when the crash happened. The San Francisco Fire...
6 people injured after a traffic collision in Reseda (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. Six people received injuries following a motor vehicle accident in Reseda. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place just before 5 p.m. on Sherman Way near Etiwanda Ave. in Reseda [...]
LYNNFIELD ― Just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Lynnfield Fire Department received a report of a house fire at 211 Summer St. Box 322 was struck. Lynnfield Rescue 1 was
One person is dead and four others are hurt after a shooting at an apartment complex in Columbia. It happened just before two Sunday morning, killing a 20-year-old woman. Police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument at a party. Though some University of South Carolina students live at the complex, officials say none were victims of the shooting.
