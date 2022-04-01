One Injured in Fire in Reseda Apartment

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say no one was hurt after a driver crashed into the Hampton Hills Apartments near Highway 75 and Interstate 44. Officers say a man was coming home from working an overnight shift. He went to back his car into a parking spot, but his foot slipped off the brake and onto the gas pedal, causing him to crash into the building.

TULSA, OK ・ 16 DAYS AGO