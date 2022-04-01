Man sentenced for embezzling $40K from car dealer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A former finance manager of a car dealership has been sentenced to six months in jail for embezzling $42,500, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s office.

Marwan George Mouasher, 40, was the finance manager at the Toyota 101 car dealership on East Bayshore in Redwood City from late October to late November 2018.

Prosecutors allege that, on four occasions, he manipulated the sales contracts to take down cash payments, but did not enter these into dealership records.

In his resignation email, Mouasher blamed other managers for mishandling the contracts.

The case was going to go to trial until Mouasher pleaded no contest.

He was sentenced to his jail term, which will start in June, plus two years probation.

He will also have to pay $42,500 in restitution.

Mouasher is out on bail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.