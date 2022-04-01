Amazing Transformation Picture Of Downtown Buffalo You Have To See

Parking in the City of Buffalo can be quite a task! It's especially difficult when it's a snow day and most everyone is home from work and there are strict rules in place about parking on the side of the street. I have been ticketed in front of my old apartment building on Niagara Street. Even though we think we have the right to park in front of our homes, the City of Buffalo has other ideas. I was able to eventually get my tickets, which were issued on Thanksgiving of all days, a few years ago, dismissed. The only way I could avoid being charged to park in front of the building in which I lived was by calling the head man in charge of parking multiple times (think stalker). I looked up the law for parking in front of a residence and explained to him that I was not in violation. Mind you, this all happened after I contested the ticket, presented my evidence to the traffic judge, and was still denied.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO